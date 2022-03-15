With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 172% Montway Auto Transport Ranks No. 127 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list had an average growth rate of 147% percent.

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Montway Auto Transport is No. 127 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"Montway's continued growth, 172% in two years, is largely due to our skilled customer service team and trusted carrier partner network. Working together, we ensure our customers' transportation needs are met while delivering an exceptional experience," said Dimitre Kirilov, Montway Auto Transport President and CEO. "We're honored to receive this prestigious award and be included among such a renowned group of companies in the Midwest."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 144 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and in 2020 alone, they added 19,821 jobs and nearly $11.7 billion to the Midwest region's economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indiana and Overland Park, Kansas areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Montway continues to see high demand for automotive transport services from both retail and B2B customers, like auto dealerships. "Retail customers can avoid today's significant gas prices by transporting their vehicles instead of driving themselves to their long-distance destinations and dealerships need dependable and timely transport for new and used car inventory," adds Kirilov. "Montway's user-friendly approach simplifies complex logistics problems."

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-chart growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest, including Montway's company profile, can be found at inc.com/midwest.

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, manufacturing and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. www.Montway.com

