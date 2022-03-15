With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 315%, Edison Interactive Ranks No. 27 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Rocky Mountain Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list had an average growth rate of 252% percent.

DENVER, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Edison Interactive is No. 27 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Edison Interactive Ranks No. 27 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Rocky Mountain Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Edison Interactive is incredibly proud to be ranked number 27 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list with 315% two-year revenue growth," said Nick Stanitz-Harper, CRO and co-founder of Edison Interactive. "Edison has put intense focus on driving digital transformation in industries such as hospitality, rental cars, golf and more. Not only does our platform enhance the user experience and enable businesses to monetize their network of screens, but it also harnesses the latest technologies in mobile edge computing, artificial intelligence and 5G. We're delivering innovative solutions built for the future and changing the way organizations do business and interact with their customers. The dedication of our employees and the support of our shareholders and partners means the world to us as we continue our growth in today's digital-first world."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 60 private companies had an average growth rate of 252% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 4,176 jobs and nearly $1 billion to the Rocky Mountain region's economy. Companies based in the Las Vegas, Nevada, Boise, Idaho, and Vail, Colorado, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/rocky-mountain starting March 15, 2022.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.edisoninteractive.com .

