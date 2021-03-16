With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 39 Percent, CRITICALSTART Ranks No. 157 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas

PLANO, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that CRITICALSTART is No. 157 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Even though we are a global company, we take great pride in being a Texas founded company," said Rob Davis, founder and CEO of CRITICALSTART. "We enjoyed many advantages in our early days from being a part of the vibrant Texas business community. Recognition is always a great reminder to never stray from our core values of doing what is right for both our clients and employees."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

