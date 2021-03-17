With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 618%, Kong Inc. Ranks No. 29 on Inc. Magazine's List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Kong Inc. is No. 29 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, up from No. 41 last year. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Companies are rushing to deliver cloud native applications that can run on any platform and are infinitely scalable. Kong software is becoming the de facto cloud connectivity solution that makes digital solutions secure, reliable and high performance, as demonstrated by our fast growth," said Augusto Marietti, CEO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "We are honored to be recognized by Inc. again this year, and remain committed to delivering the best open source-based solutions that give companies unparalleled power over their data and speed up innovation cycles."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

Kong creates software and managed services that connect APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong's service connectivity platform enables digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures, including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

