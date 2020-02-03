With Academy Awards coming Feb. 9, the designer and builder of the world's finest pool tables announces his pick for Best Billiards Film of all time, 'A Place in the Sun'

"Over the years there have been many films featuring the game of pool, such as the Newman films, and less impressive ones like Baltimore Bullet, Kiss Shot and Poolhall Junkies , but those films did not elevate billiards to where it belongs," said Brandt, whose company Billiards by Brandt designs, builds and installs custom pool tables for the rich and famous worldwide.

"Movies need to place pool on a higher plane, to its rightful place in society," said Brandt, whose designer pool tables grace some of the most luxurious residences, celebrity homes and upscale hotels in the world such as the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.

In the Oscar nominated film "A Place in the Sun," the pool table scene strikes an appropriate chord of wealth and status in the film about a working-class young man who works in his rich uncle's factory. One evening he's invited to a party at his uncle's palatial home, where he meets and falls in love with socialite Taylor.

It all happens in an instant around a pool table which plays a key role in bringing the two principals together after Clift hits a three-cushion shot that sinks a ball in the corner pocket making Taylor, who just happened to walk by, exclaim "wow" and their love affair takes off from there and runs the rack.

Brandt, part Renaissance man, philanthropist and a crafty pool shark, is the go-to-guy when rock stars, athletes and luxury hotels want that perfect toy for their celebrity guests – a one of a kind custom-designed pool table.

Brandt was recently featured in the Miami Herald's INDULGE magazine: "When The Rolling Stones were in town, Brandt installed a snooker table backstage so they could play before the show. His masterpieces have also been commissioned by Al Gore, Pat Riley of the Miami Heat, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Delano South Beach and HBO's Ballers."

