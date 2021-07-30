With Amarea, Simplicity Is the Key to Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The complexity of many health food products can make it difficult for consumers to truly be informed about what they're buying. Amarea is looking to remove that problem by keeping its seaweed snack formulas to three ingredients or less.

All too often "healthy" snacks simply replace low-quality ingredients with organic or allergy-sensitive alternatives. The specific elements used to create a recipe may change for the better, but at the end of the day, the quantity of ingredients too often remains mind-numbingly long.

That's where Amarea breaks the mold. The health food snack brand is based out of Chile, where it works with a network of local enterprises to harvest "cochayuyo," the name the local Chileans give to their indigenous brand of seaweed. Scientifically known as Durvillaea Antarctica, the Chilean seaweed is a superfood that is packed with nutrients, including:

Sodium;

Iodine;

Vitamins A, B1, B12, C, D, and E;

Folic acid;

Calcium;

Potassium;

Chlorine;

Sulfer;

Phosphorus.

This smorgasbord of vitamins, proteins, and minerals is all wrapped up in the long leaves of the underwater plant.

The nutrient-rich superfood has enabled startup Amarea to create a line of elegantly simple snacks based on the native aquiferous plant. Not only are they based on Chilean seaweed, but that unique ingredient is by far the primary food involved in each and every formula.

In other words, Amarea has managed to avoid the all-too-common temptation to water down its health food snack with a host of unnecessary ingredients. Instead, each Amarea product is made with a limit of three ingredients. Usually, this consists of an oil, a flavoring — like sesame or olive — and the seaweed itself.

This utterly simple approach has allowed Amarea to create a product that checks all of the boxes for a modern informed consumer. Amarea's product line supports local communities, is earth-conscious, is gluten-free and keto-friendly, and is a genuinely healthy snack for any time of the day or night.

While Amarea is still new on the scene, its straightforward approach to business is already turning heads. Its recent entry into the US health food marketplace also bodes well for a company that prizes health and community above all else.

About Amarea: Amarea was created in 2019. The company runs out of its home country of Chile, where it works with local artisanal seaweed collecting communities to source the ingredients for its products. The company's mission is to "change the way we view food, through the power of algae and its people."

Please direct inquiries to:

Vince Liem

(954) 734-2578

[email protected]

SOURCE Amarea