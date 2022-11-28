With CAGR of 5.7%, the Hospital Stretchers Market is Set to hit US$ 4.8 Bn Revenue Growth during 2022 - 2032 is Expected to be Significantly Higher than the Historical Growth - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Throughout the analysis period the United States will generate nearly 1/3rd of the global Hospital Stretchers Market Revenue, U.K. Hospital Stretchers Market Analysis to reach a valuation of US$ 236 Mn by 2032.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hospital Stretchers Market was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 4.8 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, hospitals will remain pivotal for the market as the bulk of revenue will be generated through this category, with a forecasted CAGR of 18.4%. The market in the U.S. is projected to account for over 30% of the global revenue, throughout the analysis period.

The prevalence, the sedentary lifestyles, and the prevalence of alcohol and smoking consumption are all linked to the probability of people suffering from chronic diseases. One of the chief causes of death globally is cardiovascular disease. According to the WHO, CVDs take the lives of approximately 17.9 million people every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 0.8 million Americans have a heart attack per year, and approximately 0.6 million die because of this.

The rising incidence of cancer is leading to the demand for stretchers in hospital settings. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) projects the growth of the cancer burden will reach 19.3 million cases by 2020, with 10 million deaths. Consequently, the demand for chronic diseases is among the key factors driving growth.

More fatalities and traffic accidents have motivated increased funding for emergency medical services. The WHO estimates that each year, close to 1.35 million traffic-related deaths occur worldwide (2021). By age group, fatalities occur most commonly among people under 29 and are particularly common in low- and middle-income countries.

Competitive Landscape

Product commercialization and partnership tactics are expected to be profitable for the hospital stretchers market in the forthcoming years. Market players are concentrating on various business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to strengthen their market position

The key vendors in the global Hospital Stretchers market are

Hill-Rom Holdings

Stryker, Mac Medical

TransMotion Medical Inc.

Fu Shun Hsing Technology

Narang Medical Limited

ROYAX

Advanced Instrumentations.

The recent developments in hospital stretchers markets are:

In October 2020 , Stryker released the ProCuity Wireless Bed, which is intended to help hospitals reduce costs, reduce the number of patients' falls, and improve nurses' workflow.

, an Indian teen invented a stretcher with shock absorbers. Unlike its conventional counterparts, this stretcher is designed in such a way that the patient's gravity point is managed using the patient's own weight. During movement on ramps, slopes, or uneven surfaces, this is balanced on the central wheels.

, an Indian teen invented a stretcher with shock absorbers. Unlike its conventional counterparts, this stretcher is designed in such a way that the patient's gravity point is managed using the patient's own weight. During movement on ramps, slopes, or uneven surfaces, this is balanced on the central wheels. In December 2021 , the Neonatal Stretcher System from Technimount won the EMS World Innovation Award 2021. The Neonatal Stretcher System which consists of a support stretcher structure and adapted mounts that allow the attachment of multiple medical devices, provides safety and autonomy to neonatal transport teams.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Hospital Stretchers market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Market Segments Covered in Hospital Stretchers Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

Adjustable Height

Fixed Height

Bariatric

Radiographic

By Technology:

Motorized

Non-Motorized

By Application:

Ambulatory/Transport

Day-care/Inpatient

Surgery

Emergency/Trauma

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hospital-stretchers-market

