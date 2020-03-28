With City on Lockdown, Dallas Church Launches Online TV Station

DALLAS, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to "shelter-in-place" orders and restricting most in-person gatherings, Watermark Community Church is launching new "Watermark TV" live daily programming to serve people stuck at home.

The free online streaming channel provides a variety of weekday worship services, Monday through Thursday, in addition to online-only church services on Sunday mornings. The weekday programs range from interactive prayer and Q&A sessions to "Watermark Live," a family-friendly mix of humor and biblically-based encouragement that airs each evening.

"We've always said that 'worship' is not something you do only on Sundays; it is how you live out your faith every day of the week," explained Todd Wagner, Watermark's senior pastor. "That's why, for 20 years, we've ended every sermon by telling people to 'have a great week of worship.' With the current COVID situation limiting our ability to gather in person, we're having to lean more on technology to continue living out the biblical calls to care for each other, while still being wise in how we follow reasonable guidelines for social distancing."

The church is following Dallas County's shelter-in-place guidelines by limiting the number of people on set and by maintaining a six-foot distance between each person.

The shows are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and watermark.org, as well as through the Watermark Community Church app on Apple, Google or Roku devices. The full schedule can be found at watermark.org/tv.

