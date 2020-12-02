With Cold And Flu Season In Full Swing, Mucinex® Children's Introduces A New Line Of Specially Formulated Over-The-Counter Medications

That's why Mucinex® Children's, the pediatrician-recommended*, over-the-counter cough and cold brand, is introducing a whole new family of products: Mucinex® Children's FreeFrom™ is a line of powerful multi-symptom relievers that parents can trust* to do the job safely and effectively, day or night. Aside from helping to relieve your children's cold and flu symptoms, these special formulas contain no unwanted additives † .

"With Mucinex® Children's FreeFrom™, parents can be reassured they're providing their kids with powerful symptom relief that works," said Claudine Patel, General Manager for RB Health. "And what we've left out of the bottle is just as important as what we've put in. These products are free from unwanted additives such as artificial colors, dyes, flavors, and high-fructose corn syrup. They are also alcohol, sugar and caffeine free."

With flavors like Elderberry & Cherry and Honey & Berry, the family of Mucinex® Children's FreeFrom™ products are available in four variants and a combo pack, each formulated to target specific age groups and symptoms.

The new line of products available for ages 6+ years:

Mucinex® Children's FreeFrom™ Multi-Symptom Cold, Flu & Sore Throat Liquid, Daytime

Mucinex® Children's FreeFrom™ Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu Nighttime Liquid

Combo Pack, Mucinex® Children's FreeFrom™ Multi-Symptom Cold, Flu & Sore Throat Liquid, Daytime AND Mucinex Children's FreeFrom™ Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu Nighttime Liquid

The new line of products available for ages 4+ years:

Mucinex® Children's FreeFrom™ Multi-Symptom Cold & Stuffy Nose Liquid, Daytime

Mucinex® Children's FreeFrom™ Cough & Mucus Liquid, Daytime

About RB

RB is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/.US

RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

* as an OTC brand in the Children's Cough/Cold category (AlphaImpactRxProVoice Survey)

† Free from artificial flavors, colors & dyes. Alcohol and sugar free.

PR CONTACT: Amanda Pisano, [email protected]

SOURCE Mucinex