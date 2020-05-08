With Demand for Blockchain Experience Up, SIMBA Chain's User-Friendly Platform Helps Portland State Prepare Students for Hot Careers

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With pandemic-related job losses soaring, there's a bright spot for tech-enabled jobseekers. In an April 24 article entitled "Inside Blockchain's Coronavirus Hiring Spree," Forbes reported the share of cryptocurrency and blockchain job postings on Indeed.com had increased by nearly nine percent, while remote cryptocurrency and blockchain-related job postings increased by more than 42 percent.

The news that companies are snapping up applicants with blockchain experience is music to the ears of Portland State University. In its winter 2020 term, the university successfully completed their Blockchain in Business Lab with the help of blockchain innovator SIMBA Chain.

SIMBA Chain, whose cloud-based Smart Contract as a Service (SCaaS) platform has been embraced by the U.S. government as well as enterprise businesses, was deployed by Portland State as part of its online Business Blockchain Certificate program. SIMBA Chain is an able partner, as its low-code platform allows users with little to no programming skills to conceptualize design, develop, and deploy decentralized applications (dapps).

The hands-on experience is critical to creating both an understanding of and comfort with cutting-edge blockchain technology and its applications among students in business, as well as traditional computing majors, says David Wasson, SIMBA Chain's education program lead.

"Like any new technology, it's important for people to dive in and actually use it," says Wasson, who has been working with Portland State since last fall to help them create what is among the first-of-its-kind, university business-level experiences in blockchain. "Portland State is enabling students who have literally no coding experience to create relatively complex smart contracts and dapps."

Predicting demand for graduates with a deep understanding of blockchain's business applications, the Portland State School of Business is among the first in the nation with a blockchain curriculum. It's also one of the first universities to employ SIMBA Chain in its coursework.

SIMBA Chain's solutions offer students an intuitive drag-and-drop business user interface that automatically generates the code and APIs needed to create dapps, which are then deployed on SIMBA Chain-supported platforms, including Ethereum, Stellar, RSK, Quorum, and Hyperledger.

"SIMBA Chain offers the perfect entrée into building blockchain dapps. Students can easily design smart contracts for complex business processes and then study and modify the auto-generated code before taking their projects live. The hands-on experience offered by SIMBA Chain adds tremendous value to our program," says Kristi Yuthas, professor and founder of the Business Blockchain Certificate program at Portland State.

The Business Blockchain Certificate program has attracted business professionals eager to expand their knowledge base. Tara Rubin, a pharmaceutical industry executive and student in the program, said, "Simba Chain provided a valuable, in-depth look into building and deploying of blockchain dapps. The asset and transaction model was especially interesting, as it allows the user to build relational charts."

Added fellow student Dr. Skye Lininger, who is also a serial entrepreneur and CEO, "Using SIMBA Chain in the lab provided an understandable way to create smart contracts and applications, and learn how they deploy and interact with a blockchain platform."

About SIMBA Chain, Inc.

SIMBA Chain's cloud-based, Smart Contract as a Service (SCaaS) platform enables industry and governments to quickly develop and deploy Web 3.0 distributed applications (Dapps) for many blockchains and across many platforms. SIMBA Chain was the recipient of TechPoint's 2019 Mira Award for New Product of the Year and 1st Source Bank's 2019 Commercialization Award. The SIMBA Chain platform supports Ethereum, Quorum, RSK, Stellar and Hyperledger as well as other blockchain protocols. Learn more.

Media Contact:

David Wasson

Phone: 574.914.4446

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SIMBA Chain

Related Links

https://www.simbachain.com/

