With Draft Season Set to Start FantasyGuru.Com Offers Tips for Fantasy Football Players

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the National Football League regular season scheduled to get under way on September 9 when the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the Dallas Cowboys, fantasy football enthusiasts as well as casual players are now beginning to think about the upcoming season. With an expanded schedule and much uncertainly from last year, the challenges confronting the draft is likely to be more intense and unpredictable than ever.

"This promises to be an exciting and fun-filled football season, starting with the draft period which will start soon and continue up until opening day," says Rob Brink, CEO of Fantasy Guru, a leading fantasy sports information and advice site featuring lineups, news alerts and more. "Hopefully, it will be a return to a sense of normalcy as we know the hard-core fantasy fans will be returning in full force and we anticipate more beginners to participate this year given the renewed enthusiasm post COVID-19," he adds.

The addition of a 17th game creates more of a challenge to the more than 60 million fantasy sports players in the U.S. and Canada. For those "rookies" engaging in their first fantasy football league, Fantasy Guru is offering the following tips:

Know your league rules.

Do your research, look at past performances, key trends and information that is available from professional fantasy information sites.

Have a plan. But always be willing to adjust when things do not go as planned.

Be aware of a player's ADP (Average Draft Position), but do not use that as your ultimate decision maker when drafting

Do not fall into the regency bias trap and chase performances from just last week.

Things change regularly in the NFL and make sure you take into consideration past performances overall, not just the most recent game.

The secret is all about drafting a balanced lineup with plenty of depth at running back and wide receiver.

Don't simply draft a player because you are a fan of his team. Leave your fan bias aside.

Handcuff running backs in good systems. With a 17-game season, injuries will factor in and make sure you have more than adequate backups at running back.

Be informed about situations and roles. Opportunities are key for potential fantasy production.

Draft kickers and defenses with the final two picks of your draft.

The managing does not end after your fantasy draft. Following waiver wires and trading are important throughout the season.

"There's always surprises from year to year", Brink notes. "Who would have thought that Josh Allen would outperform Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback or that Justin Herbert, a rookie, would have only a few points less than Tom Brady? It's important to gather all the information, keep up-to-date with what's happening in training camp, and be as knowledgeable as possible on draft day," he concludes.

