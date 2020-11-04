With Election Results Unknown, All Votes Must be Counted

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we collectively move into a period of electoral uncertainty, OPEIU reaffirms its commitment to mobilizing its members to safeguard our democratic institutions from anti-worker attacks by President Trump and his allies.

For more than a year, Trump has been setting the stage to contest the outcome of the election. His team will do all they can in the courts and on the ground to throw out votes, attack ballot counters and intimidate those who wish to see the election decided by the voters -- not by the president.

Our union will join the effort to monitor the situation in key states, particularly those with governors with a demonstrated track record of voter suppression and strong-arming, and do all we can to ensure all votes are counted and that those votes determine the winner.

"Though these are uncertain times," said OPEIU President Richard Lanigan, "we have confidence not only in the hard-working vote counters but the entire labor movement in our shared fight to ensure our already fragile democratic institutions remain sound.

"We must stand up against all attempts to undermine the fair and democratic election process and ensure every vote is counted and the voices of all Americans are heard."

ABOUT OPEIU

The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) represents more than 103,000 working people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. Representing employees in nonprofit organizations, credit unions, hospitals, insurance agencies, colleges and universities, hotels, administrative offices and more, OPEIU is committed to advancing economic justice for working people no matter their occupation.

Professional organizations and guilds affiliated with OPEIU are a diverse group that includes podiatrists, registered nurses, hypnotists, teachers, Minor League Baseball umpires, and helicopter pilots.

SOURCE Office and Professional Employees International Union, AFL-CIO (OPEIU)

