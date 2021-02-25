With February franchise openings, Brightway Insurance now has locations in 25 states

Brightway's newest franchisees come from a variety of backgrounds, from captive insurance agencies to retail car sales. With the company's holistic system of training and support, people from many different backgrounds can grow successful businesses.

More than 400 insurance experts provide training and ongoing support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel.

The company's signature after-the-sale service gives franchisees the ability to focus on new business sales and provide their customers the personalized service they deserve. Additionally, Brightway offers one of the only business opportunities in which franchisees enjoy a residual income stream as insurance policies renew year after year.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Ohio and to welcome Keri, Carolyn, Jonathan, Tasha, Robert and Joseph to the Brightway family," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We provide Franchise Owners with holistic business support to help them grow their business and look forward to seeing each of them thrive with Brightway."

With its newest agency in Ohio, Brightway now has franchise locations in 25 states in the continental U.S.

In 2020, Brightway introduced new, lower-investment franchise opportunities and welcomed more franchisees than ever before in the company's history.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please click here to let us know or email [email protected].

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $760 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 289 offices across 25 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

