With Goods Stuck in Ports, One U-S Nonprofit Manufacturer Steps Up to meet Holiday Demand

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. ports are backed up, cargo ships stay anchored off-shore and thousands of merchants are left wondering if their goods will be offloaded in time for the upcoming holiday season. FIND - FutureINDesign - is stepping up; committing to the manufacture and delivery of any "cut and sew"-type goods before the end of the year.

"We are the supply chain solution," says FIND president Nicholina Womack. "We have a well-equipped factory in Price, Utah, and we stand ready to take, create and ship orders in time for clients, large or small, to have product on their shelves or offered online in time for the end of this year! The bonus is you not only get your soft goods manufactured in a timely manner, you also provide good paying jobs to people in rural America that are grappling with lack of opportunities."

From houseware items to outdoor products to medical soft goods, FutureINDesign can do it all. Custom cut and sew fleece, leggings, homewares, drapes, bed linens, pillows, sheets, child/infant apparel, sublimation, pattern making, marker making, shirts, elbow and knee braces and everything in between, Womack says her skilled technicians produce your products and get them to you without the hassle of waiting for out-of-country shipping and handling. Everything is produced in Price, Utah, with a workforce ready and anxious to take on the additional workload to lift concerns of thousands of businesses currently wondering if their products will "make it" in time for the holidays.

"We can produce thousands of pieces a week," says Womack, "and we don't have to concern our partners/clients with international travel, shipping and delivery. We will get your product made to your specifications, packaged and shipped. AND, our guarantee is that you will meet your 2021 holiday supply shipments and sales. We are building our business with state-of-the art equipment, fantastic and dedicated technicians, and extreme confidence, and we know we can meet your requirements for holiday fabrication and shipping. Don't believe us?…Try us!"

