With Growth and Demand Accelerating, Keeper Strengthens Leadership Team with Two New Appointments

CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , provider of the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, today announced the addition of two new members to its Chicago-based executive leadership team. As the company experiences rapid growth across all customer segments and geographies, these strategic hires will help position Keeper to address continued demand from both consumers and businesses across the globe.

Amy Lindenmeyer will join the company as its CFO, and Emily Winfield will serve as the company's General Counsel.

"Bolstering our company's leadership is a priority as we build strong momentum globally, particularly in the B2B and government sectors," said Keeper CEO and Co-Founder Darren Guccione. "We are fortunate to have these two talented and highly-experienced executives join us on this exciting journey."

As Keeper's Chief Financial Officer, Lindenmeyer will help scale and transform Keeper's global operations across accounting; finance; financial planning and analysis; reporting; compliance; internal controls; and enterprise resource planning systems.

"Keeper is poised for significant growth in a vitally important cybersecurity market," said Amy. "I'm pleased to be working with Darren and the entire Keeper team to help realize Keeper's future opportunity for growth and market leadership."

Amy joins Keeper with 20+ years of experience in financial leadership and management positions with ThoughtWorks and Sears, Roebuck & Co. She earned her MBA from DePaul University and holds a BA in Accounting and Business Administration from Carthage College.

Emily, as General Counsel, joins Keeper Security from private practice, most recently with Rimon PC, a boutique, international law firm, as an intellectual property attorney. Prior to that, she held similar roles at Duane Morris, Bryan Cave and Winston & Strawn. She earned her JD at the University of Iowa College of Law and her BA from Case Western Reserve University.

"I'm excited to join Keeper Security to contribute my collective experience in technology, contracts and IP matters. This will benefit Keeper Security as it continues to rapidly innovate and gain market share," she said.

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. (Keeper) is the market-leading, top-rated cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Keeper's zero-knowledge security and encryption software is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses across the globe to mitigate the risk of cybertheft, boost employee productivity and meet compliance standards. Keeper has been named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of the Year & Editors' Choice, PCWorld's Editors' Choice and is the winner of four G2 Best Software Awards and the InfoSec Award for Best Product in Password Management for SMB Cybersecurity. Keeper is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the U.S. federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com .

SOURCE Keeper Security, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.keepersecurity.com/

