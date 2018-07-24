With Holiday Season Coming Up, Brooklyn Company Offers Advice to Help Homeowners Lower Their Energy Bills

"There are so many simple things a homeowner can do during cooler months that will impact their energy bills," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing and Heating, Inc. "Families are always trying to find ways to save money, especially during the holidays. Making a home more energy-efficient means there is more money in your pocket to spend on gifts and all the other things that really matter for your family."

Petri says homeowners can save on their energy bills this winter by making small, inexpensive and relatively easy changes around the house.

"It's easy to think the best way to get warm is to crank up the thermostat, but just putting on a sweater or letting sunlight stream in a window can make an impact without costing you a dime," Petri said. "The sun is a natural source of heat and can help warm up a room, free of charge."

He has other suggestions, as well, for those willing to put a bit more elbow-grease into their energy-saving efforts:

Check for leaks in windows and doorways and get them sealed . Heat can escape pretty easily through cracks, causing your heating system to work harder.

. Heat can escape pretty easily through cracks, causing your heating system to work harder. Replace air filters. Petri says dirty or clogged filters restrict airflow, which makes a system work harder, as well. Try to replace filters once a month or as needed.

Petri says dirty or clogged filters restrict airflow, which makes a system work harder, as well. Try to replace filters once a month or as needed. Keep the cold out by covering windows with plastic. If windows aren't energy efficient, clear plastic sheet DIY kits can be attached tightly to the frame to help trap heat.

If windows aren't energy efficient, clear plastic sheet DIY kits can be attached tightly to the frame to help trap heat. Be smart with the thermostat (or buy a smart thermostat). Setting the temperature as low as comfortable — and even a few degrees cooler at night — can save money on energy bills. Don't go below 55 degrees, though, Petri says. Too low a temperature can lead to frozen pipes.

Setting the temperature as low as comfortable — and even a few degrees cooler at night — can save money on energy bills. Don't go below 55 degrees, though, Petri says. Too low a temperature can lead to frozen pipes. Schedule fall boiler and furnace maintenance: Regular maintenance will improve the efficiency of the unit as well as lengthen its lifespan.

Regular maintenance will improve the efficiency of the unit as well as lengthen its lifespan. Insulate all exposed heating pipes wherever possible. Exposed heating pipes cut down on the efficiency of a heating system by 10 percent.

"Many homeowners avoid doing the one thing that could help them the most," Petri said. "Scheduling heater maintenance not only ensures you'll have heat when you need it most, but it also improves energy efficiency and lowers your bills. A lot of people don't want to go to the expense of having their equipment maintained, but it can actually save them money on a lot of different levels — especially during the holiday season."

