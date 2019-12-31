With its New "Collaboration for IT and Communications Excellence," the African Bicycle Contribution to Transition from Bicycle Distribution to Contributions of Computer Labs in Rural Ghanaian Schools

At its 2016 inception, the foundation announced that, after successfully raising funds for bicycle distribution, it also planned to "initiate educational-focused, technology-facilitated dialogues for students and business owners, between Ghanaian and U.S. students."

In the fall of 2019, the foundation's leaders decided it was time to move to that second phase of its mission.

Under its new "Collaboration for IT and Communications Excellence" program, the foundation reached out to the Girls Model School, where it had distributed 50 bikes to students in July 2018, to explore launching its computer lab initiative, there. Previously, the Girls Model School had no classes focused on ICT.

Ghana's Nabdam District, bordered on the north by Burkina Faso, and on the east by the Republic of Togo, is the least urbanized region in Ghana. Less than 16 percent of the population resides in urban areas, and about 28.5 percent of adults are classified as illiterate. The purpose of establishing the Girls Model School, in 2015, was to identify and educate needy, but brilliant, girls from the district, who were moving to junior high school.

With the computers, related equipment and large-screen monitor to be provided by "The Collaboration," the school's administrators have already begun to carve out space in its existing facilities for its first computer lab.

WHO:

-Francis Sapaat, program moderator

-Hon. Agnes Anamooh, Honorable District Chief Executive, Nabdam

-Hon. Dr. Kurt Mark Nawaane, Hon. Member of Parliament

-A.Bruce Crawley and Patricia Marshall Harris, chairman and president,

respectively, of the Collaboration for IT and Communications Excellence

-Rev. Father Lipson, Kongo Catholic Mission, Tongo Parish

-Ms. Kurug Marymadalene, student, Girls Model School, Nabdam District, Ghana

-Kong-Sapaat-Nab Namaalteng, chief of Kongo

WHAT:

-Presentation of a Computer Lab to Girls Model School, by the "Collaboration for IT and Communications Excellence," a program created by an African-American-established foundation

WHERE:

-In the former forecourt of Kongo Senior High School, Nabdam, Ghana

WHEN:

-January 2, 2019, 9:00 am

