With Launch of New Licensed eOn Disinfecting Wipes™, eOn Brands LLC Expands Commitment Against Covid-19 and Variants

eOn Disinfecting Wipes™ use 46% less packaging than leading and competing brands and saves 40% more energy on average in manufacturing while maintaining efficacy aiding eOn Brand's overall mission of making the planet greener through recyclable dispensers.

eOn Disinfecting Wipes™ clean, disinfect and deodorize with a lemon-scented formula in a 100-wipe form factor designed for use in hospitals, homes, schools, doctor's offices, cars, trucks and more.

"The resurgence of global COVID-19 infections has signaled that we must remain diligent in our efforts to maintain healthy cleanliness routines" said eOn Brands LLC co-founder Austin Hurst. "I'm grateful to the thousands of workers whom have stepped up during these trying times and aided eOn Brand™ in doing its part to slow the spread of Covid-19".

eOn Disinfecting Wipes™ are made with scrubbing fibers to clean tough stains while providing quick and easy sanitation. They not only have certified antibacterial and disinfecting power, but they also clean and cut grease while leaving hard, non-porous surfaces thoroughly disinfected.

About eOn Wipes, LLC

eOn Wipes is based in Wilmington, Delaware and licenses its brand from eOn Brands LLC.

