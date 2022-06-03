With Market Size Valued at $1.4 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global MEMS Oscillators Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Edition: 11; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 487

Companies: 57 - Players covered include Abracon LLC; Daishinku Corp.; Jauch Quartz GmbH; Maxim Integrated Products Inc.; Microchip Technology Inc.; Microsemi Corporation; Mouser Electronics, Inc; Rakon Limited; TXC Corp. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Packaging (Surface-Mount Device Package, Chip-Scale Package); Band (MHz, kHz); General Circuitry (SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO, SSMO)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for MEMS Oscillators estimated at US$371.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 36.4% over the analysis period. Surface-Mount Device Package, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.5% CAGR, while growth in the Chip-Scale Package segment is readjusted to a revised 42.8% CAGR. Oscillators refer to electronic circuits utilized to produce electrical signal of a specific frequency using mechanical resonance of vibrating crystals, namely piezoelectric material. The micro electromechanical system (MEMS) oscillators are comprehensive timing systems that relays on programmable architecture. MEMS oscillators, also called silicon oscillators, features electromechanical resonating structure, supplementary electronics and sustaining amps for setting or adjusting output frequencies.

Primarily, MEMS oscillators find applications in management of data transfer, radio frequencies and sequence electronic systems and generate exceptionally stable reference frequencies. In the last couple of years, the MEMS oscillator market experienced strong growth on account widespread adoption in different end-use segments as an alternative to legacy quartz crystal-based oscillator systems. The growth of the MEMS oscillators market is driven by the increasing demand from the automotive industry, electronic wearable, mobile infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT), growing trend towards electronic device miniaturization, increasing demand for advanced and higher functionality oscillators and growing use of MEMS oscillators in the area of aerospace, avionics, precision GNSS, field and satellite communications including industrial GPS satellites. Standardized supply chain, short lead-time and high ramp rate could also propel the MEMS oscillators market growth.

The key benefits of MEMS oscillators include small size, easy integration, low cost and lower power consumption.

In addition, silicon-based production and packaging methods provides capabilities to amalgamate with diverse circuits across typical semiconductor packages, which makes possible scalable standard silicon production for broader timing technology and resonator. In addition, silicon-based MEMS technologies work in a broad frequencies range and are less vulnerable to frequency jumps owing to high capability to withstand vibration, temperature changes and mechanical temperature. For example, Microchip's DSC1001 provides extremely low stability and jitter performance of up to 10ppm across a broad spectrum of temperatures and supply voltages, for instance 1MHz to 150MHz with 1.8 to 3.3 VDC supply voltages and -40ºC to 105ºC temperature range. Factors that are expected to hamper the global MEMS oscillators market growth include additional cost involved in supplementary electronics components, availability of alternatives, for example quartz oscillator and crystal oscillator and the effect of helium on MEMS oscillators. Crystal oscillators are adopted in several industries on account of its low cost and compact size. Crystal oscillators offers superior phase noise and reduced power consumption compared to MEMS oscillators. Nevertheless, the cost-effectiveness of MEMS oscillators over other substitutes is expected to help drive adoption of MEMS oscillators in diverse applications. The MEMS oscillators market however confronts challenges from the widespread availability of substitutes, specifically quartz crystal oscillators. The crystal oscillators are widely used due to compact size and low cost of crystals. Further, crystal oscillators benefit from their low power consumption and better phase noised in comparison to MEMS oscillators.

The Simple Packaged MEMS Oscillator (SPMO) segment represents the leading category in the global MEMS oscillators market, by type of general circuitry. The segment's leading position is attributed to the large number of applications of SPMOs. The market for TCMOs is however forecast to grow at the highest rate through the forecast period, driven by the ability of TCMOs to solve timing problems in networking and telecom sectors. TCMOs benefit from their superior dynamic performance under highly stressful environmental conditions. The segment also benefits from their growing use in applications such as IoT, mobile devices and wearables, which require long battery life and higher accuracy levels.

By type of packaging, surface-mount device package segment accounts for the largest share of the MEMS oscillator market, while chip-scale package segment is poised to witness high growth through the analysis period.

In terms of application, the automotive industry is the largest segment in the overall global MEMS oscillator market and the demand for MEMS oscillators from the automotive sector is expected to increase significantly in the short to medium term. MEMS oscillators are increasingly adopted by the automotive sector in order to enhance reliability of all automotive applications and to carry out different time-critical applications. Major market players that include SiTime Corporation and Microchip are augmenting automotive MEMS oscillators production in order to address the market demand. MEMS oscillators are used by the automotive industry owing to the product's capability to withstand intense vibration and shocks, preserve manufacturing cleanliness level and to achieve correct frequency. Semiconductor (IC) fabrication process is used to manufacture MEMS oscillators consequently the product maintains high cleanliness level, offers 20 times higher reliability and 500 times higher shock tolerance and enhanced vibration resistance compared to crystal oscillator devices. Additionally, MEMS oscillators are capable of addressing other automotive requirements that include smaller packaging and maintaining frequency stability at very high temperatures. Several modern automobiles necessitate specific timing systems for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that include in-vehicle network systems, ultrasonic sensing systems, LiDAR and radar and on-board cameras. The increasing application of ADAS for autonomous or self-driving cars is driving demand for time-synchronizing devices, for example MEMS oscillators.

The rapid evolution of medical technology is leading to integration of MEMS oscillators in medical devices owing to the compact design and low power consumption. Clock signal is critical for smart medical devices and manufacturers are seeking reliable systems to offer appropriate information, in turn driving the adoption of MEMS oscillators. The COVID-19 outbreak led to significant increase in MEMS oscillators demand, as the component is integrated into portable medical devices used to monitor and diagnose respiratory issues in coronavirus infected patients. The steady introduction of new consumer electronics products is also expected to drive MEMS oscillators market growth. MEMS oscillators are used in several consumer electronics applications, for example smartphones and wearables, owing to its compact size, lower power consumption. A regular tablet or smartphone employs up to 5 oscillators. There is significant increase in demand for activity trackers, smartwatches and smart glasses. These devices use MEMS technology to enable simple wireless connectivity and timing solutions. Latest innovation in MEMS timing technology enables to minimize physical space requirement and lower power consumption in wearable devices. Furthermore, the introduction of 5G networks is driving demand for compact, higher frequency and less timing slop-based MEMS oscillators. Additionally, the requirement for extended battery life via lower power consumption in consumer electronics applications is also driving demand for MEMS oscillators. Low frequency, low-power time-keeping devices are increasingly adopted in mobile devices, as the devices remain continuously 'ON' for timekeeping and regulating sleep modes. More

