With Market Size Valued at $10.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global DNA Sequencing Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1669

Companies: 76 - Players covered include Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.; Macrogen, Inc.; Perkin Elmer, Inc.; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; BGI; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Myriad Genetics; PierianDx; Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH; Eurofins Scientific and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Consumables, Instruments, Services); Application (Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Forensics & Agrigenomics, HLA Typing, Consumer Genomics, Other Applications); End-Use (Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global DNA Sequencing Market to Reach US$10.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing involves process of determining sequence of four nucleotides bases namely, adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine present in DNA. The advanced technology assists healthcare professionals in easily comparing mutated and healthy DNA. This allows them to easily diagnose and provide effective treatment for various life threatening ailments such as cancer. DNA sequencing has revolutionized genomics research and molecular biology. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by promising opportunities in the fields of biomarkers, cancer, diagnostics, personalized medicine, forensics and reproductive health among others. The increase in genome mapping programs worldwide, rise in partnerships and collaborations, and growing technological developments in DNA sequencing are the other factors promoting growth in the market. Evolving technology, growing incidence of cancer, the emergence of new market players, increasing requirements of breeders for the reproduction of plants and animals, increase in programs for genome mapping, increased conferences and seminars on DNA sequencing market, development in applications for liquid biopsy, the continued drop in costs of sequencing, and growing personalized therapies are also expected to fuel growth. Driven by promising outlook, DNA sequencing is widely being used for conducting biological research, medical diagnosis, as well as performing biotechnology experiments.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DNA Sequencing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.4% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global DNA Sequencing market. Consumables such as kits and reagents and tools simplify and streamline the workflows. Due to their sheer use and requirement during the library building, sample preparation, and pre-requisite steps for DNA sequencing, the consumables product segment holds dominant position in the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The DNA Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 41.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America region leads the market due to technological advances and the growing prevalence of genetic diseases among patients. Increased funding by government organizations in DNA sequencing research and development is also fueling the growth of the market in the region. The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a nascent DNA sequencing market, leading with massive contributions from some countries in Asia including India, China, South Korea, and Japan. The increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of tumors in this region have had a positive effect on the growth of the market for DNA sequencing in this region.

Services Segment to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

The factors driving demand for the market of DNA sequencing services are increased funding for life science research and public grants, technological developments in the diagnosis and treatment method of infectious diseases, innovation in molecular techniques, and customized product offerings. In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$140.8 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.