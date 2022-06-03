With Market Size Valued at $19.6 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 4113

Companies: 52 - Players covered include 3M Company; 3M Purification, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC; Flottweg Separation Technology; GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH; GE Healthcare Life Sciences; KNAUER Wissenschaftliche GerÃ¤te GmbH; Konik Nanobiotech SL; Merck KGaA; Pall Corporation; Liminal BioSciences Inc.; Sartorius Stedim Biotech; Repligen Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.; YMC Europe GmbH and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Technology (Chromatography, Other Technologies)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.



ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period. Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR. Factors such as growing biopharmaceuticals demand, technological advancements in terms of equipment, and government initiatives aimed at increasing awareness are propelling growth in the global bioseparation systems market. Additionally, the growing use of single-use/disposable instruments spurred by slew of regulations and increasing focus on production efficiency and product quality are driving growth in the market. An example is the disposable continuous chromatography. Such single-use systems are designed to be more precise and enable more accurate analysis of data. Furthermore, the new and more efficient systems are also cost effective in addition to being reliable and featuring better functionalities.

Bioprocessing represents an expensive, complex and time-consuming step in the production of biopharmaceutical drugs. Designing downstream processing presents significant challenges, as characterizing the identity and structure as well as measuring targeted components is innately difficult. Development of biological drugs takes several years leaving limited time on market for these drugs to gain returns on investments. Consequently, there is a growing emphasis on evolution of technologies in this area to reduce expenses and make them more efficient. Increasing demand for more efficient, cost-effective and optimized techniques in downstream processing of biopharmaceuticals is driving innovation in this space. Also, upstream cell culture techniques are witnessing significant advances that are creating enormous bottlenecks in downstream separation and purification processes, as purification of such high-level proteins is becoming increasingly difficult. Significant focus is being laid on improving existing techniques and solutions as well as conceiving and developing novel solutions and combinations for downstream processing, some of which are showing promising results. Development of single-use/disposable technologies, or parts of systems, represents a major advancement in this area, conferring significant benefits to various stages of bioprocessing, which include eliminating cleaning steps, minimizing cross-infection risks, improving flexibility and convenience, lowering time to bring facility to operations, and expediting turnaround times. Technologies/techniques themselves are undergoing tremendous advances, such as emergence of alternatives to Protein A based purification in affinity chromatography that is most preferred technique for the purpose yet significantly expensive. These and other developments are expected to drive innovation and contribute to growth in the global biopharmaceutical bioseparations market.

The development of advanced therapeutics is also creating a favorable scenario for demand growth of separation systems. Developments, such as HBs-AG generated by heterologous-expression in yeasts, the first-of-its-kind inhalable insulin powder meant for diabetics, and such others are expected to drive further market growth. Research is also ongoing for the development of recombinant-fusion protein markers targeting infectious diseases. Researchers are trying to identify the impact of host-cell protein in the production of recombinant protein and are also focused on identification and characterization of cold-active enzymes, which have significant potential for several commercial applications, particularly food processing. These and many such innovations that are currently underway are expected to present significant growth opportunities for the bioseparation market in the coming years. Furthermore, growing demand for cell-based therapies and personalized medicines would also create strong demand for bioseparation techniques in the years ahead. These factors would result in increased adoption of novel technology-based bioseparation systems for large scale downstream-processing.

Strong demand is also expected for various bioseparation systems, such as chromatography, membrane filtration, and flow cytometer systems. Over the years, major technological advancements were observed in high performance Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, supercritical fluid-chromatography, electrophoresis and centrifugation, for separating sensitive and large molecules. However, growth in the market is restrained due to stringent regulations governing bioseparation systems approval, high initial capital cost with respect to bioseparation systems, and the presence of alternative technologies, such as magnetic separation for chromatography.

North America, including the US and Canada, represents the largest market for biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems owing to high biopharmaceutical production capabilities and also higher percapita healthcare expenditure in the countries. Constant launches of innovative products as well as expanding skills base in the region also drive market growth. The North American biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems market is well-established compared to markets in other world regions. Additionally, rapidly evolving R&D in the most dynamic fields including pharmaceutical sciences, biotechnology and genomics in the region also contribute to market growth. In the North American market, strong growth exists for automated bioseparation systems capable of handling multiple samples at a time, with greater levels of accuracy. Europe constitutes another lucrative market for biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems owing to the region being at the forefront of drug research. Several reputed biopharmaceuticals companies are based in Europe. Another market growth promoting factor in this region includes higher adoption of advanced treatment options. The European biopharmaceuticals sector also receives immense funds from governments. This combined with the factor of extensive presence of high-quality research infrastructure in the region promotes strong demand growth for biopharmaceuticals bioseparation systems.

Strongest growth in the years ahead however, would be reported in the Asia-Pacific market owing to rising income levels of people and healthcare expenditure and rapidly growing population of countries. Spending on healthcare is especially growing in emerging country markets of China and India. Other market growth promoting factors include increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles of people. Lifestyle changes in particular led to increased prevalence of diseases like diabetes, heart diseases and cancers, opening up avenues for biopharmaceutical sector expansion. Several biopharmaceutical companies based in the West planning to set up their production in the Asia-Pacific countries owing to low labor cost and less stringent norms also contributes to market growth for bioseparation systems in the region.

While various techniques or systems are available for bioseparation, the market for biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems primarily include chromatography systems, centrifuges, and membranes/filters that represent the most commonly used products that find use in various applications of the bioprocessing chain. Of these, chromatography represents the major technique used in downstream processing of biopharmaceuticals. A solute fractionation technique, chromatography involves separation of biomolecules between mobile and stationary phases. Chromatography remains the gold standard technique in certain downstream processing, primarily purification, with limited alternatives that can match the yield and purity levels of the technique. Advancements are underway in terms of product developments and innovations. Significant emphasis is being placed on optimizing and streamlining existing methods.

Biopharmaceutical firms use chromatography method to identify potential drug candidates, ensure drug formulation purity and devise manufacturing techniques. Chromatographic techniques facilitate isolation and separation of bioactive components present in plant compounds. Chromatography methods such as HPLC are extensively used by drug developers during various phases of the drug development process, from identification of drug candidates through ensuring regulatory compliance. The wide range of chromatographic modes and separation columns provide significant analytical possibilities to characterize compounds with diverse physicochemical properties. HPLC is used during the high throughput screening stage of the drug discovery process. The method is also used to determine the bioavailability and release time of novel drug formulations. Bioavailability of a drug plays an important role in determining suitable dosage levels. More

