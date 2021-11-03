With Market Size Valued at $2.8 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Cancer Cachexia Market

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Unintentional weight loss or cachexia, which is a complication associated with cancer, is highly prevalent, affecting over 30 million people and more than 50% to 80% of all cancer patients across the world and potentially leading to increased risk of death or significant functional impairment. Primarily considered a metabolic disorder, cachexia is a comorbidity associated with many chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, and heart failure. Cachexia in the case of cancer, called cancer cachexia, is described as the multifactorial syndrome featuring body weight loss, anemia, asthenia and anorexia. The factors however, manifest in variable degrees based on the stage of the disease. Cachexia is associated with elevated Growth Differentiation Factor-15 (GDF-15) in cancer patients, and the range of GDF-15 depends on individual body types, the type of the tumor, and the patient's response to progression of tumor. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising incidence of cancer globally, and increasing R&D funding to develop novel and sophisticated treatment options with certain mode of action. The market growth is favored by increasing attention on palliative cancer care along with rising incidence of cancer. Treatment modalities for cancer cachexia include appetite stimulants and drugs. There are several pipeline drugs in the late stages of clinical trials, for cancer cachexia treatment, which are anticipated to be commercialized over the coming two to three years. This is also expected to drive market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Progestogens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corticosteroids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Cancer Cachexia market. Progestogens represent the largest segment, due to the low cost, safety and effectiveness. Progestogens improve appetite and aid in weight gain. Corticosteroids are generally used by medical professionals for stimulating appetite. Researchers have investigated oral dexamethasone in randomized trials involving cancer patients. These trials indicated the potential of the drug to improve appetite and non-fluid weight gain.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $879.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $232.6 Million by 2026

The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$879.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.07% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$232.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$250.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Presence of several major drug manufacturers in the region coupled with the factor of increasing number of cancer patients and need for care for the patients promotes dominance of North America region. Market growth in Asia-Pacific region is due to growing geriatric population and increasing awareness about supportive care for cancer patients both among healthcare professionals and patients.

Combination Therapies Segment to Reach $639.7 Million by 2026

Recent therapy developments in the treatment of cancer cachexia have been combination therapies, supplemented with exercise routines and modification in diets. Pharmaceutical agents like medroxyprogesterone and megestrol among others are being used along with exercise and diet for improving survival rates and quality for life. In the global Combination Therapies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$396.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$576.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48.4 Million by the year 2026. More



