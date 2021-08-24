With Market Size Valued at $3.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 4; Released: August 2021 Executive Pool: 622 Companies: 50 - Players covered include ACX Corp.; Adtech Ceramics; API Technologies Corp; DowDuPont Inc.; ECRI Microelectronics; Egide; Hitachi Metals, Ltd.; KOA Corporation; Kyocera Corporation; Maruwa Co., Ltd.; Micro Systems Technologies; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Natel Engineering Co., Ltd.; NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.; Nikko Company; Schenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd.; Schott Electronic Packaging; Selmic OY; SOAR Technology Co., Ltd.; TDK Corporation; Yokowo Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Process (LTCC, HTCC); Application (Automotive, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2026

LTCC, or low temperature co-fired ceramics, refer to a type of device that the electronics industry uses for assembling and packaging electronic components. HTTC, or high temperature co-fired ceramics, is used in high power micro-assembly circuits owing to its robust properties such as superior structural strength, high wiring density, robust chemical stability, and strong thermal conductivity. The global market would continue to expand as the electronic devices industry grows, applications increase for ceramic substrates, demand increases from various end-use sectors, and prevalence increases for high thermal stability ceramics. The various end-use sectors that are pushing demand for co-fired ceramics include the telecommunications, automotive, medical, industrial, and defense and aerospace sectors. A key reason for these sectors preferring LTCC and HTCC is the robust benefits profile that co-fired ceramics have over the conventional printed circuit boards in terms of greater thermal stability and nature of their chemical inactivity. Increasing demand of high-end computing systems and nanotechnology would bring new opportunities for market expansion. A large part of the market growth is also being contributed by the fast-expanding dependence on wireless telecommunication devices. While the existing 4G mobile communication technology is already hugely successful, the impending launch of the 5G technology is likely to open new avenues of growth for this market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period. LTCC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HTCC segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) market. The huge popularity of LTCC can be attributed to its efficiency driven performance in lowering transmission and improving thermal permittivity. The LTCC process is expected to continue to enjoy massive popularity as demand for LTCC components continues to come from the telecommunication, automotive, medical, aviation and defense sectors. The HTCC ceramic heating sheet is a relatively new invention in energy-saving ceramic heating element and greater-efficiency environmental protection. These ceramic elements find large-scale use in agricultural and industrial technology, science and medical, military and aerospace, and communication and environmental protection sectors, among others.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $620.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $557.7 Million by 2026

The Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$620.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.93% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$557.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$576.1 Million by the year 2027. The Asia-Pacific market is the largest region owing to the presence of a large number of co-fired ceramic manufacturers. The rapid increase in demand for electronic devices, coupled with technological advancements and improvements in electronics, is helping LTCC and HTCC demand grow in the region. The North American market is expected to grow at a modest pace backed by increased funding in modern military equipment, growth of wireless telecommunication, and expanding consumer market for premium consumer electronic devices, among others. More

