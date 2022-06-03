With Market Size Valued at $5.9 Billion by 2026, it`s a Stable Outlook for the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Edition: 20; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 1876

Companies: 145 - Players covered include Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC; BÃ–WE Textile Cleaning GmbH; CMV Sharper Finish, Inc.; Dexter Laundry; EDRO Corporation; Electrolux Professional AB; Forenta LP; Girbau S.A.; IFB Appliances; JLA Limited; Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc.; Transform SR Brands LLC.; LG Electronics; Miele Inc.; Pellerin Milnor Corporation; Unipress Corporation; Whirlpool Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Segment (Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, Dry Cleaning Equipment); End-Use (Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Laundry Machinery estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Washers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR, while growth in the Commercial Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR. Growth in the market will be driven by technology developments and the chief among them is the rise of IoT. Commercial washing machines are eventually going the IoT way, with the technological integration holding immense prospects for transforming these appliances and associated operations. The technology is changing the way laundries operate while dramatically reducing inefficiencies and costs. Laundry operations are time-intensive and hectic to efficiently manage. However, the space is anticipated to get a notable makeover due to increasing incorporation of the IoT technology. In the recent years, commercial washing machines have evolved significantly and boast numerous advanced functions. The IoT-connectivity is one of the key strokes that are expected to further support their evolution and improve functionality. Powered by IoT, these machines are capable of supporting real-time updates, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and data transfer to the cloud. Seamless connectivity is paving way for operational efficiency, cost savings and customer satisfaction.

Connected washing machines provide users with the opportunities to gain relevant information regarding operations, customers and maintenance. By providing real-time data regarding operations or concerns, the technology is anticipated to play an important role in assisting engineers in improving designs by leveraging experiences from customers. Commercial washing machines with IoT connectivity present real-time usage data that can be exploited for understanding customer experiences and aiding interactions. On the other hand, the information to users provides them with the opportunity to gain insights into new updates and releases. Security updates, new features and even fixes can be downloaded into programming of the connected washing machine for extending its service life and contributing to sustainability efforts. These updates and features also hold high relevance for enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Latest commercial washing machines built on the IoT technology are capable of assisting users in tracking and monitoring data for specific operations like transactions, water temperature and maintenance alerts. In addition, customers using these machines get real-time notifications about the laundry activity, like machine availability.

Latest range of commercial laundry machinery are being designed to acknowledge the growing needs of laundry operators` emphasis on automation, IoT and wireless connectivity to streamline operations. Commercial laundry market continues to witness a growing trend towards automation. The growing labor costs could be considered as one main reason for laundries` increased demand for fully automated machinery. Usually, while operating the finishing machine, operators need to place the garment manually on the machine with the machine taking care of product quality. However, customers are keen on new advanced products that automate the entire process to produce efficient quality products. Companies are now actively focused on benefiting from the increased thrust on automation. Commercial laundries have also since the past few years been using IoT and wireless-connecting devices. Connectivity is a modern life necessity, allowing users to have a remote control on several essential tasks. Wireless technologies provide interoperability among devices. Many new commercial laundry equipment models are now integrated with NFC, which establishes connection between smartphones and the equipment, for the purpose of sharing data. A number of other electric and electronic appliances today are being integrated with wireless connectivity. IoT is helping connect devices and people through the help of internet. The IoT application has over the years, transformed many simple appliances into smart devices and the latest to join the bandwagon are washing machines.

Growing concerns over water consumption, wastages and ensuing water shortages is driving industry participants to explore innovative solutions to reduce water usage. Technological advancements are expected to play a crucial role in reducing dependence on water. Minimizing water leakage, reducing usage during watering lawns and embracing innovative agricultural practices that use less water are effective measures. However, the best approach to conserve water is to focus on proactive methods such as the use of advanced technologies for reducing water consumption in everyday lives. While thermoelectric power and irrigation account for nearly half and one-third of total water withdrawal in the US, respectively, other uses such as cleaning and drinking also claim a notable share in usage of public-supply water. Conventional approaches of cleaning often involve large amount of water. For instance, around 22% of indoor household water usage is accounted for by laundry. On the industrial scale, the impact is significantly multiplied by a large number of people in hospitals, hotels and gym facilities.

One of the eco-friendly technologies that are witnessing increasing attention is the use of grey-water recycling tanks that store rinse water from the laundry operation for the next load. The technology is intended to remarkably reduce water usage during commercial laundry operations, enabling businesses to save on water utility bills. Another development supporting sustainability is continuous transition towards low-water systems. Traditional laundry options are associated with use of considerable amount of soapy, hot water for stain removal. The water also requires electricity for the heating cycle that leads to carbon emissions. The availability of low-water commercial laundry systems is likely to play an important role in cutting water and energy use. On the other hand, various companies are coming up with innovative active ingredients that eliminate stains without using much water. These ingredients activate stain-absorbing characteristics to reduce water and electricity usage. Some of these ingredients are capable of removing stains with cold water, eliminating the requirement for warm water. The sustainability drive in the commercial laundry space is also joined by providers of laundry detergents.

Companies serving the market are offering advanced detergents that can allow washing at low temperatures without compromising over laundry results. These options require machines with dosing systems to ensure the use of suitable amount of laundry detergent to reduce the impact of detergents on water systems. In addition, various players are even using waste carbon dioxide for making cleaning ingredients used in detergents. Made using waste carbon, these surfactants are intended to create foam and support cleaning action. These advances mark evolution of the chemistry associated with laundry products. These innovations are enabling companies to move away from fossil fuel-intensive options without compromising over affordability and performance. Ongoing progress related to green laundry machines and products are expected to make commercial laundry operations eco-friendly and cost-effective.

In an attempt to reduce water usage, researchers at the University of Leeds' School of Textiles, in association with Xeros System, developed an innovative polymer bead technology. The near-waterless laundry solution offers superior cleaning while substantially reducing water, energy and detergent usage in comparison to conventional soap and water methods. Standard washing machines heavily rely on large volumes of hot water, copious chemicals and vigorous mechanical action for removing stains and sanitizing fabrics. On the other hand, polymer beads are designed to replace water as the main cleaning agent to substantially reducing water usage for cleaning linens. Subsequent to their exposure to water, polymer beads change their molecular structure as well as draw out and trap grease, oil and soil, to clean the fabric. The technology presents a compelling solution for hotels to reduce their environmental footprint. Based on its numerous advantages, the sophisticated near-waterless laundry technology is witnessing an increasing adoption in hotels. The process is expected to find greater penetration in the industry as a part of environmental initiatives along with focus of participants to support validation for various sustainability branding campaigns.

Commercial laundry businesses are increasingly replacing traditional machines with advanced options with significant potential for water and electricity savings. While laundry is perceived to be a recession-proof, lucrative business, it requires players to make smart decisions that can help them in reducing utility costs and carbon emissions. Commercial laundry equipment bears direct relation with not only customer experience, but also profitability. Since utilities represent a large variable cost factor for laundry businesses, participants are increasingly opting for equipment that can help them in saving on water bills to boost bottom lines. Latest commercial machines focusing on water efficiency are capable of dramatically reducing water consumption to yield substantial savings. In addition, machines designed to reduce water usage also play an important role in reducing electricity usage for heating water. Laundry businesses are also embracing water-efficient machines owing to their compelling environmental benefits. These machines are not resource-intensive in nature and help businesses in reducing carbon emissions. The benefit is prompting various businesses to invest in new models to strengthen their market position by targeting a sizeable customer base with strong focus on sustainable, green technologies. These players are prompting environmental benefits of these laundry machines to drive customers away from using home laundry equipment. Some of the new models on the market boast automatic load sensing feature.

Laundry equipment holding automatic sensing automatically weights and measures each load individually and uses the appropriate amount of water and electricity. The approach eliminates the requirement of excess waste and energy per load. In addition, these machines start the water extraction step during spin cycle for considerably reducing the drying cycle. Considering the significant share of commercial laundry machines in water and energy consumption in commercial establishments like hotels, equipment with water-saving function is anticipated to find extensive adoption in the coming years, enabling users to optimize water and electricity consumption.

Energy efficiency also represents another major factor in ensuing sustainability of commercial laundry operations. The installed location of commercial laundry equipment has a significant impact on its energy and water consumption. Commercial equipment in multifamily apartments and Laundromats consume more energy and water as they are used for relatively more wash cycles. About 90% of energy is used for heating water in conventional commercial clothes washers. Thus, there has been a shift in preferences of facility owners towards latest efficient top or front-loading washers featuring ENERGY STAR label. ENERGY STAR marked washers became popular in the market as they offer significant savings over water and energy usage. These machines are superior in performance, provide improved capacity, and offer faster spinning and drying of clothes. Commercial water and energy efficient laundry machines are gaining traction worldwide. In addition to making up a major fraction of their carbon footprint, energy usage across most of the hotels represents the second-leading cost following cost of staff. Considering these factors, various hotels in the US are embracing green practices for conserving resources, reducing costs, increasing brand value, improving customer loyalty and gaining a competitive edge. With an increasing focus on diminishing natural resources, cost savings and consumer demand, hotels are adopting green initiatives such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification and participation in the Green Key Eco-Rating Program. Reducing chemicals, energy and water usage is an imperative step to support sustainability efforts made by participants in the hospitality industry. However, adoption of green initiatives is challenging as implementing these measures involves higher investment in comparison to the cost associated with implementation of conventional approaches. On the other hand, the use of sophisticated technologies facilitates cleaner laundry in a sustainable manner and at a lower cost in comparison to conventional washing machines. More

