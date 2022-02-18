With Market Size Valued at $56.2 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 457

Companies: 44 - Players covered include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Magneti Marelli SpA; MAHLE GmbH; Mann+Hummel GmbH; Rochling SE & Co. KG and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Material (Aluminum, Composites, Plastics); End-Use (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market to Reach US$56.2 Billion by the Year 2026

Automotive intake manifold forms an integral component of an automobile engine, which is responsible for supplying air mixture to different cylinders. Any malfunction in automotive intake manifold adversely impact performance of engines, brakes, and ignition piston engines. Consequently, various automobile manufacturers are giving a lot of impetus on integrating advanced intake manifolds. The air intake system in an automobile takes oxygen from the surrounding air and guides it through the intake manifold to the combustion chamber for proper internal combustion to take place. The intake manifold also known as inlet manifold sits on top of the engine and is the last stop for air before it enters the cylinder heads. The intake manifold is made of molded metal or plastic tubes which ensure proper mixing of air with fuel. It is an important part which ensures the cylinders have even distribution of air. A variety of sensors examine the air's composition, pressure and temperature before it is passed through the intake manifold into the combustion chamber. It has two parts namely the runners and the plenum. Runners are small tubes which run into the cylinders and the plenum is a large cavity on top of the intake manifold. It also has throttle valves and other sections in large engines. The intake manifold has many functions. It acts as a channel which supplies air to the combustion chamber. The air is drawn from around the car, travels through an air filter and into the intake boot, reaching the throttle body. The throttle acts as a guard which regulates the air which needs to flow through. The air then enters the plenum, and goes through the runners into the cylinder head.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Intake Manifold estimated at US$45.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Automotive Intake Manifold market.

Driven by high growth prospects, companies are offering single-plane, dual plane, and tunnel rams under their automotive intake manifolds product portfolio. Dual plane manifolds play an important role in distributing equal quantities of air and fuel to various cylinders. Owing to their ability to offer superior rpm range, fuel delivery, and air flow features, demand for dual-plane automotive intake manifold is gaining momentum. In contrast to dual panels, single panel intake manifold uses a singular open plenum for all cylinders. Due to its large cross-sectional area, the advanced technology is designed for engines within mid-to-high rpm range. On the other hand, tunnel ram intake manifold are compatible with engines having different power and rpm range. In order to achieve optimum results, it is critical for automobile owners to take into consideration various engine leak symptoms. Introduction of high-end vacuum ports and plugs are enabling customers to detect internal vacuum leaks at an earlier stage. The novel systems are playing an important role in mitigating risks pertaining to engine backfiring, low fuel consumption, and poor acceleration.

Coolants plays pivotal role in maintaining appropriate temperature levels for automobile engines, cylinders, and water pumps. Consequently, it is utmost important for automobile owners to undertake adequate measures for protecting coolants from various damages and leakages. Advent of novel automotive intake manifolds are assisting customers in easily identifying coolant malfunctioning. The advanced technologies are forestalling risks pertaining to formation of debris as well as dirt on the coolant surface. Owing to their novel designs, automotive intake manifolds prevent oxygen from penetrating through the engine. This is significantly minimizing risks associated with foaming as well as oil contamination. Leakage in automotive intake manifold gaskets could result in engine backfiring as well as heating, thereby adversely affective its performance. In order to overcome this challenge, various manufacturers are now using fluoroelastomer (FKM) rubber for manufacturing intake manifold gaskets. The advanced technologies ensure protection from various hazardous chemicals, solvents, and oil contaminants.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2026

The Automotive Intake Manifold market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 20.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.7 Billion by close of the analysis period.

The top drivers of this market are maturing automotive industry, increased preference for Medium & Heavy Commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) for transporting freight and heavy dependence on internal combustion engines (ICE) for mobility. The global increase in vehicle production, fueled by strict government regulations, coaxing vehicle manufacturers to limit weight of vehicles, is likely to impact the intake manifold market positively in future. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are major contributors to the growth of this market. Demand for air intake manifold from manufacturers of passenger, light commercial, as well as heavy commercial vehicles seems likely to continue. Increasing sales and growing production of automobiles constitute the drivers for air intake manifold demand. Further the demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles adds to the demand for new manifolds. Further, governments have tightened the emission norms for vehicles which adds to the demand. While government regulations relating to emissions and the need for lightweight products are driving demand, the advent of electric vehicles and stringent government regulations remain the challenges of the future.

Plastics Segment to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2026

Growth in the plastics segment will be led by automotive lightweighting trends. Automotive designers have been replacing heavier metal components with engineering plastics and fiber-filled composite versions to develop lighter vehicles. Replacing heavy vehicle components with units made from light-weight materials can reduce the weight of any vehicle from 10% to 60%. Aluminum provides a 40% to 45% mass improvement over steel. However, the main barrier to greater adoption is its cost. Aluminium is about three times more expensive than steel and weaker than Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS). Carbon fibre composites present the best potential for lightweighting. Their biggest advantage is a high strength-to-weight ratio, while also demonstrating stiffness, corrosion resistance and the ability to be worked into complex shapes. Carbon fiber is 55% lighter than carbon steel and can be ten times stronger. Despite their high cost when compared to metals, recent advances in composites are driving carbon composites to be more competitive and cost-effective.

In the global Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

