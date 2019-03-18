With Over 23 Million Copies Sold, New York Times Best Selling Book Series Cotton Malone is Making Its Way to Television

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Producer Cooper Waterman through his company Riven Rock Projects, has secured the rights to the enormously successful COTTON MALONE book series written by Steve Berry. Partnering with producer Matthew Phelps, this acquisition marks Waterman's entry into the Action Thriller genre. As a principal of Waterman Entertainment, Waterman has been acquiring and adapting successful international family brands for more than a decade. Riven Rock Projects represents the expansion of these efforts into new genres.

Berry, a New York Times and #1 international bestselling author has sold over 23 million books, which have been translated into 40 languages, in 51 countries, around the globe. The 14th and latest installment of the Cotton Malone series, The Malta Exchange was released on March 5, 2019, and has already reached #4 on the New York Times Best Sellers List and #9 on USA Today's Best-Selling Books List.

"It's been a dream of mine to see Cotton on the screen," Berry said. "These folks have an impressive vision, and I look forward to seeing that vision come alive."

Cotton Malone, with the brilliant and adept Cassiopeia Vitt by his side, has crisscrossed the globe on electrifying quests, unraveling along the way some of history's most legendary and iconic mysteries. These exploits have kept the series in the top echelon of The New York Times, USA Today, and international bestseller lists.

Cooper Waterman has served as an Executive Producer on the theatrical features SON OF BIGFOOT for Studiocanal, THE QUEEN'S CORGI for Lionsgate, and Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1 for Lionsgate and Hulu. Matthew Phelps most recently ran the Ubisoft Film Group, overseeing development and production of projects with Michael Bay, Stephen Gaghan, and Tom Hardy, amongst other A-list talent. Together they aim to launch a franchise consistent with the highest quality entertainment content available.

"As fans, we couldn't be more excited about this acquisition," said Waterman and Phelps in a joint statement. "Steve Berry has created a character in Cotton Malone that millions of readers around the world have fallen in love with. We're honored to be able to adapt his life's work into an iconic international crime thriller."

For the latest installment of Cotton Malone click here: The Malta Exchange

