With pCloud, Users Decide Where Their Files Are Stored

The Swiss company for file storage in the cloud proves once again that file security and the application of first-class security measures are top priorities for the cloud service. Another example for that is the latest news from the company. All pCloud users will be able to choose the server location where their files are stored. This will give users greater control over the security of their files. Once the choice of where to store the data is made during registration - in the US or Europe - it is practically impossible to transfer them without the user's knowledge or permission. Currently, the option to select the server location is available only to newly registered users. The company is developing the option to change the storage location for existing users and it will be available very soon.

The company has recently added a data centre in Luxembourg, meeting the needs of consumers and businesses even in the most regulated sectors in terms of consumer data protection and information security. pCloud's new European data center is certified to SSAE 16 SOC 2, Type II standard. In addition, pCloud meets some of the most widely recognized standards such as ISO 9001: 2015 (Quality Management Systems) and ISO 27001: 2013 (Information Security Management Systems). When using the pCloud service, user data is transferred via TLS / SSL protocols, which provide complete data protection during transmission.

Users who choose to use the pCloud service can be confident that their files are in safe hands, no matter where they want to store them. "Our data centers are carefully selected following rigorous risk assessment procedures in which they have proven their quality and reliability. This includes choosing the highest level of physical and technical security to ensure data security," says the company.

With this latest news, pCloud strengthens its position as one of the most secure cloud storage services on the market.

Here you can find more information about all security and privacy measures applied by pCloud and the special features of the server locations: https://www.pcloud.com/data-regions/



