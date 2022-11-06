With Productive International TCM Cooperation, Yiling Pharmaceutical's Debut Show in CIIE Attracted Eyes

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is being held from November 5-10 at Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center. As CIIE enters its fifth year, more and more companies are attracted to the event. With the purpose of "promoting innovation with cooperation and strengthening cooperation with innovation", CIIE provides a broad platform for TCM-related international trading. As an innovative TCM enterprise and attaching great importance to Latin American market, Yiling has joined hands with the Brazil Rio Chamber of Commerce to exhibit its patented TCM drugs and health products on this year's event.

A panorama view of the booth.

China and Brazil are both members of the BRICS and important emerging economies. The pharmaceutical trade between China and Brazil has soared during the past ten years, and maintains a strong momentum. Brazil has unique climate conditions and rich natural medicinal plants, China has a long history of using traditional medicine and accumulated rich herbal medicine formulas, "we both agreed that traditional medicine cooperation of trade, R&D, etc., will greatly benefit both countries", said Sun Xuefei, General Manager of the Yiling International Trade Center in an interview.

According to Sun Xuefei, Yiling's TCM products Lianhua Qingwen Capsules (for treating colds, flu, and Covid-19), Qili Qiangxin Capsules (for heart failure), and Jinlida Granules (for diabetes) exhibited have all been granted market access in Brazil. Lianhua Qingwen, a patented Chinese medicine developed under the guidance of the TCM collateral diseases theory, is not only well-received in China, but has also been launched in nearly 30 countries and gained great popularity there.

Besides its medical products, Yiling has also developed a series of health products, like Lianhua Qingwen cool bursts, Lianhua masks, Lianhua throat refreshing bacteriostatic spray, Lianhua wash-free hand sanitizer, Lianhua hand cream, etc. These products are 100% natural and consisted of ingredients extracted from forsythia, honeysuckle, licorice, green tea, etc., and have no side effects. These products are also being introduced to Brazil.

During the CIIE, Yiling and Tea King Company from Brazil also signed a cooperation agreement to jointly develop the rich resources of plants and herbs in Brazil, and introduce modern TCM products to Brazil.

SOURCE Yiling Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.