With QuestTag, Restaurants Are Delivering Direct

FREMONT, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurant revenues shrink worldwide, savvy owners are moving quickly to provide takeout and delivery services as part of the menu. On a mission to help businesses deliver locally, Silicon Valley-based QuestTag has fast become the delivery app part of the solution.

QuestTag is offering its app free through June 2020 to help a single restaurant or group of restaurants to take customer orders on their own website (commission-free) and manage delivery services in-house. Restaurants can easily incorporate delivery to their menu, as QuestTag is already integrated with many popular online ordering systems, including the globally popular GloriaFood.

Orders placed through online marketplaces such as DoorDash and GrubHub can cost restaurants as much as 25-30% of the order's revenue. With direct online ordering and QuestTag, restaurants can run their online ordering and delivery business commission-free. The QuestTag app takes less than 10 minutes to set up. When orders are placed, the app seamlessly dispatches and provides optimal navigation to drivers by pairing with Google Maps, sends real-time tracking of the delivery to customers via SMS and a picture confirmation when delivered. Restaurant managers are especially appreciating the simple and easy-to-use dashboard.

Already active in 40 countries, QuestTag is seeing its strongest growth now in the U.S., and total volume is up 10-fold since the first of the year.

About QuestTag: QuestTag is on a mission to make local deliveries easy and efficient for small businesses - from restaurant deliveries to same-day e-commerce deliveries in cities. We want to provide small businesses around the world affordable access to modern last-mile delivery technology to succeed in this digital-first world. https://www.questtag.com/

Company Contact: Moin Islam [email protected]

Media Contact: Michele Carroll [email protected]

Related Images

questtag-logo.png

QuestTag Logo

Related Links

QuestTag Website

SOURCE QuestTag

Related Links

https://www.questtag.com

