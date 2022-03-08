With Small Businesses Growing Larger and More Complex, Semsee Adds Multi-Location Quoting Capabilities to its Growing Platform

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semsee, the go-to platform for selling commercial insurance, has added multi-location capabilities to its platform giving agents the ability to generate commercial bindable quotes for businesses with more than one location via a single digital form. The platform, which works with more than 40 insurance companies and 5,000 agents, provides quotes for Business Owners Policies (BOP), Package, Workers' Compensation, General Liability, Commercial Auto and Cyber insurance.

Semsee's expanded capabilities are part of the firm's commitment to leverage technology to expand the agent experience. Agents can now generate multi-policy, multi-location quotes, dynamically. The feature is designed to offer major time savings, as agents can enter all location data for businesses right into Semsee's platform and no longer need to use workarounds, such as entering multi-locations into carrier systems or guessing, in order to generate accurate quotes.

Multi-location quoting was the most requested feature from agents, outpacing requests for Semsee's platform to be integrated with the agency management systems, according to Semsee's recent survey of agents. Semsee is the first insurtech solution that enables agents to generate commercial quotes for businesses with multiple locations.

"In today's world, everything is about saving time and if we can save time by entering all locations into the quote upfront, it frees additional time for producers to work on proposals and quote additional policies," explained Keith Captain, President of First Choice Agents Alliance (FCAA). "Semsee is all about gaining efficiency in the quoting process. Adding multi-location quoting reduces the amount of time to go directly into the carrier system to add the additional locations."

"There are more than 30 million small businesses in the US, and that number is growing. We're focused on making the experience better for agents at the point of sale for all those businesses," explains Philip Charles-Pierre, Semsee CEO. "Small businesses often have multiple locations and can be complicated to insure". This is all about being responsive to both small businesses and the agents who serve them."

"This capability is a big deal. It reduces workflow and enables agents to work on larger accounts and take on larger risks," said Juel Noviello, Director of the Risk Placement Team for FCAA.

About Semsee: Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by 01 Advisors, the D. E. Shaw group, through its venture studio DESCOvery, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.

Contact: Candace Boyle

(610) 256-1068

[email protected]

SOURCE Semsee