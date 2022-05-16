WITH THE ACQUISITION OF QUORETEX, PLG STRENGTHENS ITS CAPABILITIES IN QUALITY AND COMPLIANCE

After establishing operations in the USA, India and Czech Republic in 2021, ProductLife Group (PLG), a global leader in regulatory and compliance services for the life sciences industry, expands its quality and technical consulting capabilities with the acquisition of Quoretex

PARIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), a global provider of Regulatory & Compliance consulting and outsourcing services, announced on May 12, 2022, that it had acquired Quoretex, a life sciences consulting company established in France and Belgium.



Founded in 2018, Quoretex specializes in Quality management and Regulatory Compliance in Europe. Over the past 4 years, the company has developed a range of methods aimed at improving the quality practices within the pharmaceutical industry, reducing time to market and production stoppages.



Quoretex serves a diverse base of clients ranging in size from one-person startups to multinational corporations, both in drug development and commercialization stages. Since its creation, the company has furnished expert compliance and technical services to clients across EMEA, helping avoid and resolve compliance issues, and assisting in the development of efficient and effective manufacturing strategies.



Quoretex will be integrated into PLG's Product Compliance Business Unit – the division which specializes in Quality Assurance (QA), Inspection Readiness, Remediation plan management, Quality Management Systems, Quality control, Computer Systems Validation (CSV), Data integrity and Commissioning, Qualification & Validation (CQV).



Following this acquisition, PLG will have more than 650 staff members located in 40 different countries. Founded in 1993, the company has grown to be internationally recognized for its tailored, solution-driven approach to regulatory & compliance related topics. The Quoretex acquisition expands the Quality, Chemistry Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) and technical consulting capabilities of PLG, one of the key priorities behind the Group 2025 Roadmap.

Ismaël Riazul, one of the two co-founders of Quoretex and CEO, will be taking over the leadership of PLG's Product Compliance Business Unit. Commenting on the decision to join PLG, he said, "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to unite two experienced and deeply committed teams with a passion for quality and bold thinking."

"The combination of our teams and expertise will enable us to offer the market a one-of-a-kind service offering, with integrated solutions across the whole drug life-cycle," remarked Thierry Raynaud, co-founder of Quoretex, who has been appointed Head of Operations of the combined Business Unit. "I share PLG's commitment to scientific integrity, performance and long-lasting client relationships and am thrilled to be embarking on a new journey of growth together", he added.

"Quoretex is a premier provider of quality and compliance services, known for its best-in-class solutions. It is also recognized for its strong relationships with its customers and regulators," said Xavier Duburcq, CEO of ProductLife Group. "We are now equipped with capabilities to deliver even greater value for clients. We welcome Quoretex's expert staff as they join us in our mission, safeguarding human health."

"My goal for Quoretex is to continue our commitment to serve customers supporting their regulatory and compliance needs as they bring critical products to market. We accomplish this by becoming part of PLG, a company whose breadth of services and global reach provide extraordinary value to the industries we are proud to serve", concludes Ismaël.

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use of medical solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of regulatory affairs, quality and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics & diagnostics.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

Contact

Fabrice Galzin

ProductLife Group Head of Marketing

[email protected]

+33 (0) 672 349 606

