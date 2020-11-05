With the Caribbean Travel Bubble Open, Americans Can Escape to St Kitts and Nevis Right Now

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis recently reopened for international tourism, welcoming travellers from the US and around the world. Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis announced that the country has withdrawn from the "Caribbean bubble", which means travellers from all CARICOM Member States are now part of the "International Traveller" category.

Additionally, the nation announced requirements for travellers arriving by sea and instituted an exit PCR-test for those staying under 14 days. Passengers to the dual island are also required to fill the Travel Authorisation Form before their arrival which entails a negative PCR-test and confirmed accommodation.

In honour of Caribbean Tourism Month in November, CTO Secretary-General (Ag), Neil Walters, announced this year's theme: The Caribbean Awaits, to complement the region's success in containing the spread of COVID-19 which took a significant toll on tourism and economy. "Caribbean countries have taken the required steps to protect our citizens and residents, conducted the required training to prepare our tourism and related frontline workers for the return of visitors and put the health protocols in place to reassure our potential visitors and residents that we take their health seriously," he said.

"This year's theme further compliments the reopening of our borders, as the clarion call 'We welcome you' speaks to the fact that the Caribbean is the perfect place for those who have begun to travel or are thinking of travelling soon, to find solace in a place that is an oasis of health at this time," he added.

As COVID-19, travel restrictions and uncertain political outcomes consume US headlines, St Kitts and Nevis offers a relaxing get-away. Though US citizens can now travel there, they can also call it home through St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. After applying, potential investors are thoroughly vetted and allowed to contribute $150,000 for a single applicant and $195,000 for a family of up to four under the country's Sustainable Grown Fund, which is the fastest and the most secure route to citizenship.

Since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis's platinum-standard CBI Programme has helped the country build a stronger tourism sector and economy. Through CBI, the nation managed to keep locals financially afloat during the lockdown and maintain its robust healthcare system. It is renowned in the industry for being one of the fastest, most efficient, and transparent options for economic citizenship in the world, according to the 2020 CBI Index. When it comes to the power of its passport, the nation presents access to nearly 156 destinations. Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley ensures that more countries are added to the list annually.

