With The Uncertainty Surrounding COVID-19, A Leading Fire Safety Organization Urges Homeowners To Schedule Chimney Inspections & Cleanings Early This Year

Annual chimney inspections and cleanings can help homeowners avoid the dangers of fireplace use and all but eliminate their risk of injury, property loss, and loss of life. And when scheduled with a CSIA-certified chimney technician, homeowners can be confident that the inspection and sweeping process will be conducted thoroughly and correctly.

Scheduling these important home maintenance services prior to the cooler months has always been the best way to guarantee prompt service and flexible scheduling. But perhaps this year it is even more vital to schedule early, as we head into flu season with the added threat and uncertainty of COVID-19.

Chuck Roydhouse, President of the CSIA on the topic,

"Nationwide we have seen a dramatic increase in chimney work related requests starting in July, which is about 2 months earlier than usual. With all of the uncertainty in the country today, homeowners are getting 'all things chimney related' taken care of before the fall and winter season is upon us. Services could be limited if we experience another lock-down. Don't be left in the cold."

To find a CSIA-certified sweep in your area, head to https://web.csia.org/search.

About CSIA

The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors dedicated to the education, training, and certification of chimney and industry related professionals. Additionally, we strive to advance public awareness about the dangers of chimney fires and other problems related to the maintenance and performance of chimney and venting systems.

CSIA is the only non-profit national training academy for chimney technicians, and the CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep® credential is acknowledged by industry organizations, insurance underwriters, local, state, and federal agencies as the measure of a chimney and venting technician's knowledge about the evaluation and maintenance of chimney and venting systems. CSIA is the standard of excellence in the chimney and venting industry.

