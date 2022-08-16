With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 5,800%, Harvest Hosts Receives Ranking No. 70 on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Amid rapid growth, Harvest Hosts also announced surpassing 7,000 small business and community host locations across North America

VAIL, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. revealed that Harvest Hosts is No. 70 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The brand also secured No. 1 in the Travel & Hospitality category and No. 1 in the state of Colorado. On the heels of breaking an industry record earlier this year by becoming the largest provider of private RV camping options around in the world, Harvest Hosts also hit a milestone of more than 7,000 host locations this week, expanding the network of small businesses and communities it supports through increased tourism.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"We are honored to be among the top 100 companies on the Inc. 5000 this year," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "Our mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. The Inc. ranking shows that we are accomplishing our mission, and this fills us with pride!"

In achieving its 7,000-host milestone, Harvest Hosts saw more than a 300% increase in host locations since the start of 2021. It is anticipated that members will spend over $40 million directly with these small business and nonprofit locations in 2022 alone, of which Harvest Hosts does not take any cut or commission. For many, this can mean $10,000-$30,000 increases in annual revenue.

Over the last year, Harvest Hosts focused diligently on expanding to some of the most struggling industries in efforts to help – from restaurants seeing increased food costs to churches facing dwindling congregations. To showcase a few, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Lake Tahoe saw more than $12,000 in donations from members over the first year of joining Harvest Hosts; Our Savior Academy earns about $400 a month in donations that go toward supporting its student base with books, food and more; and Fluffy Farms winery in North Dakota has credited the company with helping their business survive the pandemic.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 7,000 locations all over North America – including more than 4,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,100 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. Harvest Hosts has a redesigned mobile app where members can view hosts' information, photos, reviews and availability – quickly requesting stays and communicating with hosts through in-app messaging. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

SOURCE Harvest Hosts