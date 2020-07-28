Witherite Law Group Launches New Legal Fellowship for Recent African-American Law School Graduates.

DALLAS and ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group, a personal injury law firm specializing in truck and motor vehicle collisions, announced today the launching of the Witherite Law Group Fellowship for Personal Injury Law.

The fellowship will provide recent African-American graduates of a Dallas-Fort Worth law school hands-on experience, training and expertise in the field of personal injury law. The nine-month fellowship will launch this year, with the first fellow being hired by September 1, 2020.

The impetus to start the fellowship came from Attorney Adewale Odetunde who wanted to create change that could address the under-representation of African-American attorneys in Texas.

The fellowship aligns with the firm's vision of improving the life of each person they serve. Amy Witherite, Founding Partner and Lead Accident Attorney, stated, "In healthcare, fellowship training is an integral part of a physician's education. It's time for someone to step forward and lead a movement to provide similar opportunities in our industry, especially to groups who are under-represented."

Witherite added, "Our main focus has always been helping those in underserved communities. We initially focused on African-American law school graduates who may be marginalized and struggling against racial inequality and injustice in our industry. We're trying to do our part with this fellowship to address and eliminate that injustice."

In 2020, Witherite Law Group has invested over $250,000 to help under-served communities, including $70,000 in college scholarships for African-American and other minority high school seniors in DFW and Atlanta. Additionally, the firm made significant donations to Dallas-based Minnie's Food Pantry and Women Called Moses, an organization who supports those impacted by domestic violence.

As Witherite said, "We do our best to spread good year after year. Our society has now presented us with an issue to create more good. Launching this fellowship enables us to take a leadership role in impacting an important issue in both society and our industry."

The firm has plans to expand the fellowship program to include additional graduates and other under-served groups across its Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta offices. It also hopes other firms in those markets will join them and create a similar fellowship program.

Candidates interested in the fellowship should send a cover letter and resume no later than August 15, 2020 to [email protected].

SOURCE Witherite Law Group