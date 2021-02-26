Witherite Law Group Named a 2021 Top Workplace in the US

DALLAS and ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group announced today it has received a 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award, representing the firm as one of the top workplaces in the country. This is the inaugural year for the Top Workplaces USA Award. The program is run by Energage, an organization with a 14-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for its regional Top Workplaces awards. Witherite Law Group has been named a regional top workplace in the Dallas market for the past six years. The firm also received distinctions for three cultural awards including communication, top leaders and innovation.

More than 1,100 brands participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners were chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey. Results are based on survey responses that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"I couldn't be more proud of the culture all of our employees strive to build and maintain. It truly 'takes a village' to create an environment that employees recognize to be among the best, both regionally in DFW and now nationally. It not only speaks highly of each individual in our firm, but it also is reflective of the expertise and service we provide to our clients and community," said Amy Witherite, commercial truck accident lawyer and founder of Witherite Law Group.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group, is a plaintiff, personal injury law firm, specializing in serving and taking care of our clients by putting people first. Whether it's helping a client injured in a car or truck wreck, assisting a team member going through tough times or serving the members of our community, we go above and beyond to help people put the pieces of their lives back together. Our core values: People First; Unmatched Expertise; Integrity Always guide our team as we provide support to our clients, community and each other. We push ourselves to be the most professional and phenomenal place to work!

