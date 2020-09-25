Witherite Law Group Selects Two Fellows for its Inaugural WLG Personal Injury Fellowship for African-American Law School Graduates

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group, a personal injury law firm specializing in truck and motor vehicle accidents, has selected two fellows for their inaugural nine-month personal injury legal fellowship. Nicholas Coward and Essence Cleveland will be starting their fellowship this month.

The firm originally announced the launch of one Witherite Law Group Fellowship for Personal Injury Law for a recent African-American law school graduate in July 2020. Amy Witherite, commercial truck accident attorney and founding partner stated, "Our original intent was to hire one fellow this year, but it was clear from the start that would be a challenging decision given the great candidates we had apply. After meeting both Essence and Nic, we knew we had to have both of them on our team. Their passion to consistently put 'People First' and their drive for professional expertise made that an easy decision."

The fellowship will provide recent African-American graduates of a Dallas-Fort Worth law school hands-on experience, training and expertise in the field of personal injury law.

Nic Coward is a graduate of the Texas A&M University School of Law, where he served as President of the Black Law Students Association. During law school, he served as a law clerk for the Honorable Judge Eric Moyè. He was also part of a team that successfully petitioned for an executive grant of clemency, while working at Texas A&M's Criminal Defense Clinic.

When asked about joining Witherite Law Group, Coward stated, "I am excited to have the opportunity to learn from and work with trial attorneys that are so determined and dedicated and have been recognized by their peers as the best in Texas. This is a great opportunity to experience my childhood dream of becoming an attorney."

Essence Cleveland is a veteran, wife, mother, and a graduate of Mitchell Hamline School of Law. Her service in the Air Force included a tour under Operation Iraqi Freedom. Cleveland is the first in her family to earn a doctorate, as well as the first attorney. Essence served as a Mitchell Hamline Law Review Associate and as the student speaker at her law school commencement in 2019.

She feels a great connection to the firm's core value of 'Integrity Always', stating, "I am a military veteran and Integrity is the first core value of the Air Force. Applying this value to my future career is a huge honor for me. I am grateful for the opportunity this fellowship has brought me and future fellows."

The personal injury firm plans to expand the fellowship program in 2021 to include additional graduates and other under-served groups across its Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta offices.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a Dallas-based personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta, GA. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

SOURCE Witherite Law Group