Witherite Law Group Spreads Holiday Hope Through Community Programs & Partnerships

DALLAS and ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying true to its commitment to "Put People First" Witherite Law Group/1-800-TruckWreck provided food, financial assistance, and basic necessities to more than a thousand people this holiday season, totaling over $100,000 dollars. Over the past six weeks, the personal injury law firm partnered with nonprofit organizations and local radio stations, to spread holiday hope across Dallas/Fort Worth and Atlanta.

"We always enjoy giving back to our local communities during the holiday season. This year has been so tough for so many families, so we wanted to spread happiness to as many people as possible," said Witherite Law Group Founding Partner and personal injury attorney, Amy Witherite.

From surprise Walmart shopping sprees to hundreds of dollars in cash, 85 people received more than $60,000 in financial assistance through partnerships with Dallas and Atlanta area radio stations. Ten Atlanta families received $3,000 each as a part of V103's Big Tigger's Big Blessings programs, including a single mother of four children who lost her job and needed help catching up on bills.

"I have suffered tremendously from this pandemic. My hours at work were cut completely, leaving me with no job and nowhere to go. I donated plasma four times a week at two different centers to pay for a motel room for my kids and me," said the 27-year-old in her application. "Now it's almost Christmas and I just want to be able to bless my kids with the things that they want and to catch up on my car payments."

In addition to the financial assistance, Witherite Law Group provided nearly 1300 Thanksgiving turkeys for Dallas and Atlanta families. The law firm also provided socks, blankets, and toys for homeless and elderly neighbors through DART's annual "Stuff the Bus" drive. Witherite Law Group also partnered with Girls Inc. to provide a safe, socially distanced holiday celebration.

"For two years, Witherite Law Group has provided wonderful Christmas parties for our after-school programs. This year, though COVID-19 made it impossible to gather, Amy Witherite still provided our girls with a meaningful holiday experience," said Beth Myers, Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas CEO. "Through a drive-by holiday party, they gifted girls with journals, gingerbread house kits and Chick-fil-A lunches. Witherite Law Group's continued generosity and support has made a huge impact on the girls we serve."

"Food, water, safety, education - those are really the basic tenements of what we believe in," said Witherite. "This has been a long and difficult year for a bunch of people in 2020, and we're just trying to do a little bit of good for a lot of people."

