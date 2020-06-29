WITHmyDOC, Florida-based Healthcare Technology Startup, Enters Telemedicine Market

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What began nearly two years ago as an idea for a new digital health platform has quickly accelerated into web-based intelligence that will transform healthcare, and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based healthcare technology startup WITHmyDOC is at the epicenter of the innovation.

"With the healthcare industry changing so rapidly, we felt like the future would see a need for more real-time patient data for physicians to monitor care," WITHmyDOC President Richard Rodriguez explains. "We began working on the technology and last October formed WITHmyDOC. Little did we know there would be a COVID-19 pandemic drawing more attention to telehealth and telemedicine options. We're excited about announcing our product offering this summer and entering the telemedicine market," he adds.

Rodriguez has a proven track record in information technology, also serving as CEO of cloud computing company Centuric for over two decades. It was Centuric's team that first began working on the new platform.

For WITHmyDOC, Rodriguez put together a leadership team of technology experts and senior healthcare professionals led by Frank Peluso, Chief Technology Officer and Jorge Rodriguez, Vice President Sales and Marketing.

"Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring are part of the future of healthcare. WITHmyDOC will be part of that solution," Rodriguez concludes.

