"Without a vision, the people perish"

WHEN

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m.

WHERE

Rutherford B. H. Yates Museum, 1314 Andrews Street, Houston, TX 77019

WHO

Danielle Keys Bess, Candidate, Texas House District 147

Rev. Terry Anderson, Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church*

Rev. L.L. Atkins, Progressive New Hope Baptist Church

Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Senior Pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church*

Rev. Reginald Devaughn, Silverlake Church*

Rev. Elmo Johnson, Rose of Sharon Baptist Church

Sharone Mayberry, Mayberry Homes, Inc.

Rev. James Nash, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church

Rev. Leslie Smith, Community Leader

The Black Women of Greater Houston PAC

Gerald Womack, Womack Development, Inc.

(*as of time of release)

WHY

With more than 20 years of experience in community activism, community development and government relations, Danielle Keys Bess rolls out her strategic plan to bring key solutions for sustainable living, public safety, and economic equity through community collaboration and advocacy for the needs of her neighbors in the diverse and historic District 147. With more than 350 earned endorsements, Danielle is moving from grassroots to the front lines in a fight to preserve the district's historical legacy.

MEDIA CONTACT

Staci Keys

Phone: (281) 414-8153

email: [email protected]

Website - https://www.bessforhouston.com/

SOURCE Danielle Keys Bess