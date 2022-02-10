WITKOFF, The SOCIETY Group, and The ONDALINDA FOUNDATION Present, "BRIDGES BETWEEN WORLDS", the First-Ever NFT Philanthropy Event Celebrating the Grand Opening of The Park Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Witkoff is well known for changing landscapes through their developments, so it's no surprise they're launching their newest luxury rental building, The Park Santa Monica located at 500 Broadway in both the physical world and the metaverse. Partnering with The Ondalinda Foundation, and Founder Lulu Luchaire, "Bridges Between Worlds" will kick off Frieze LA week on The Park's unique rooftop spaces by welcoming 500 guests to the first-ever NFT philanthropic party on Wednesday, February 16 from 4pm to 9pm. The Grand Opening will debut an NFT collection of Huichol beaded works and Alebrijes from Oaxaca and include dancing to Ondalinda's favorite DJs in The Field, a sound bath by healer Scarlet De La Torre, Mexican dishes by Chef Shane in The Farm, and NFT Huichol art experiences in The Garden. By transforming physical Huichol art into NFTs the Ondalinda Foundation can ensure the Mexican creators will receive a royalty in their digital wallet every time the art sells…forever. That's a real change.

The Park 1-Acre Rooftop

"My heart skipped a beat when I finally understood the potential of NFTs and blockchain technology for artists, specifically for them to receive a royalty on their art, for every sale, forever. We are entering the Age of the Creatives, a time that also has tremendous potential for the cultural philanthropic efforts we do at the Ondalinda Foundation. We want to build bridges between physical & digital art, traditional Indigenous art forms, and modern ones, in the real world and in the metaverse." - Lulu Luchaire, Founder Ondalinda Festival, President Ondalinda Foundation

The night will also be live-streamed in the Ondalinda Metaverse (the WOO - World Of Ondalinda) for international audiences to join. Witkoff and Ondalinda are excited to partner with Vatom to develop and host their first Metaverse experience, which will include drops of their unique Smart NFTs for attendees to collect and share in both our physical and virtual event spaces and Bequest, a startup born out of the 2021 NFT movement, inspired to bring to market timeless works of art and ancient artifacts through deep access to private collections, and provide high-touch curated services to virtualize collections as well as design and execute creative NFT and story-telling strategies.

"The Park Santa Monica is Witkoff's most innovative residential building to date and our first ground-up residential property. Our cutting-edge opening celebration is in keeping with The Park Santa Monica's up-to-date technology and amenities based around an avant-garde lifestyle. We are honored to host the very first Ondalinda Foundation NFT event outside of Mexico. The Park is the perfect backdrop to celebrate art, architecture, and the future of philanthropy." - Lauren Witkoff, Executive Vice President, Partner

INTERSECTING ART & ARCHITECTURE AT THE PARK

The Park Santa Monica was designed with the intention of connection and living a life with purpose. The building epitomizes modern beach living defined by curated services focusing on wellness and community. It features a collection of well-appointed amenities and a private, fully-programmed 1-acre rooftop park. With 249 condo-quality apartments, The Park is nestled into Santa Monica's most desirable location just a few blocks from the beach and in walking distance to the best shopping, retail, and restaurants on offer in Los Angeles. Designed by Koning Eizenberg and Large Architecture with interiors by New York's MR Architecture, and decor The Park residential units ranging from studios to three bedrooms with a host of impressive indoor and outdoor amenities throughout the building and sweeping city and ocean views of Santa Monica.

A BRIDGE TO DECENTRALIZED PHILANTHROPY

Ondalinda was born with the vision of celebrating and supporting the arts and craftsmanship of Mexican artists. Since their inaugural event, the Ondalinda Festival's creator Lulu Luchaire has been working with different indigenous tribes from throughout Mexico - including the Huichol (Wixárika), the Purepécha of Michoacan, and the artisans of Oaxaca - to showcase their crafts and support their local communities through her popular festival Ondalinda hosted in Careyes, Mexico every November.

Now, in Web 3.0 endeavors, the Ondalinda Foundation is building bridges between some of the most traditional, indigenous ancient art forms and modern technology. Decentralized philanthropy is the future of charity and the Ondalinda Foundation's web 3.0 mission in real life and in the metaverse.

MORE ABOUT THE PARK SANTA MONICA:

The Park's most unique feature is its 1-acre rooftop overlooking the Santa Monica Pier and the Pacific Ocean. Here residents will enjoy four separate but connected spaces, all custom-curated & programmed, which will serve as Santa Monica's most exclusive private outdoor club. The rooftop amenities will include expansive open lawns for picnics, movie screenings, outdoor yoga, and fitness. Secluded private garden-like settings with water features and fire pits for intimate gatherings and lounging, a heated pool with loungers, cabanas, and outdoor bar. And finally, a curated community fruit and vegetable garden and stations for outdoor cooking and dining as well as a gated dog park with a separate dog elevator. Beyond the properties LEED for Homes certification ( https://www.usgbc.org/about/brand ), the entire space will be thoughtfully-programmed with service offerings found at any 5-star resort.

The Park is open for leasing and tours can be booked through their website by visiting https://theparksm.com/ | Social Media: Instagram

MORE ABOUT THE ONDALINDA FOUNDATION:

THE ONDALINDA FOUNDATION is a non-profit project under the umbrella of Planet Buyback 501C-3, that assists indigenous communities throughout Mexico in preserving their cultural heritage and cultivating a new generation of interdisciplinary artists. Part of proceeds from the annual Ondalinda x Careyes festival go directly to the Huichol (Wixarika), Purépecha, and other indigenous tribes from Mexico - greatly enabling them to invest in basic infrastructure and resources, to educate and raise awareness for their cause, and to achieve sustainability on a long-term basis.

The Ondalinda Foundation believes in the importance of art, community, heritage, sustainability, ritual, and connectivity to inspire humankind and reestablish systems that unite us, rather than separate us. The current "win-win" model of commerce that has shaped our world is not a sustainable business practice; by focusing only on the exchange of "buy and sell", we neglect a third exchange - giving back - which is in fact the very element that brings us together and makes the world a more peaceful and harmonious place for us all to live.

For more information, visit Ondalinda's website , follow us on Instagram , join the Ondalinda Discord for future NFT drops, and visit the WOO in the metaverse.

