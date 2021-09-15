Wittenberg Village Brings High-Tech To Assisted Living

CROWN POINT, Ind., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wittenberg Village of Crown Point, IN announced today the addition of Caspar.AI technology to a number of its Hearthstone Assisted Living apartments. Caspar, AI, a Redwood City, California high-tech firm, brings patented, human-centered, artificial intelligence technology to the senior living community setting.

"We are pleased to add Caspar.AI features to our Hearthstone apartments" said Wittenberg Village Executive Director Amy Maurice, "Voice command will be a big benefit for residents with mobility challenges; and the ability of Caspar.AI to detect potential resident falls or incidents – without the use of wearable devices - will bring peace of mind to our residents' families."

In addition to voice command convenience for residents, the Caspar.AI system will provide Lutheran Home Hearthstone residents with features that will enhance quality of life:

Daily wellness and sleep quality reports

Voice command to call team members for assistance if needed.

Daily communication to family members through the Circle of Care feature

Said Joe Anderson, Vice President of Sales for Caspar, AI: "Our focus at Caspar is to make life easier for residents in assisted living apartments. We also provide team members with daily data reports to enhance their resident programming. There is also a feature which allows family members of residents to connect through their own smart device to check on a resident's health – We call that feature 'How's Mom?'

Wittenberg Village is owned and operated by Lutheran Life Communities of Arlington Heights, Illinois.

SOURCE Wittenberg Village