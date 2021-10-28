Wivity Unveils New Service to Secure NFTs

"The long-term success of NFTs depends on accurate provenance – the ability to verify who created the NFT and who owns it," says Alfred Tom, Co-founder and CEO of Wivity. "We are excited to launch this service at CCC's first NFT auction and bring more trust to NFT marketplaces, collectors and the creators themselves."

In collaboration with CCC, an arts non-profit in San Francisco's Chinatown, Wivity helped mint five new NFT works by emerging Asian American artists for an upcoming fundraiser. The "We are Here: Art Auction" supports bold artistic initiatives for a just and inclusive future. "NFTs will have a transformational effect on the traditional art world," says Jessica Chin Foo, Vice Chair at CCC. "As an innovative arts and community institution, we are excited to be at the forefront to build resources for the art community. Wivity's Root of Provenance service will help secure NFTs for both artists and collectors, and we are excited to be the first auction to leverage this ground-breaking NFT innovation."



Although blockchain technology helps record the transfer of ownership, it cannot verify the origin of the NFT, such as the identity of the creator or the security of the creator's signing key. Today, digital art buyers must all too often play a guessing game to determine the authenticity and security of works they are purchasing. Wivity's Root of Provenance service provides independent third-party verification of the signing key used to create the NFT, virtually eliminating these concerns.



To learn more about Wivity's Root of Provenance Service visit https://www.wivity.com/nft/

To register for CCC's NFT art auction visit https://WeAreHere.givesmart.com.

About Wivity

Wivity® builds technology products that validate the security of private keys used in cybersecurity and blockchain applications. Wivity works with customers in distributed energy, software tools, and digital art to establish a Root of Provenance™ for private keys. The technology was ratified as an official specification of the SunSpec Alliance and has the ultimate goal of securing and streamlining the digital supply chain. Wivity's consortium capabilities leverage decades of experience in consortium operations including legal, governance, technical, and processes to help industries build and govern blockchain projects. To learn more, visit wivity.com.

About Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco (CCC)

Chinese Culture Center CCC elevates underserved communities and gives voice to equality through process driven contemporary art and education. CCC has five decades of experience embedded in the community leading complex public art projects and events supported by Grants for the Arts, San Francisco Arts Commission, the SF Municipal Transportation Agency, among others. Recently, the CCC was selected as one of ten nationally recognized high-performing arts organizations of color by the Wallace Foundation.

