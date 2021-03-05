Wiweeki Announces Nacha's Implementation of Next-Generation Product Using Sertics

LEESBURG, Va., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiweeki (wiweeki.com) announces it has successfully completed a cloud-based project for Nacha (nacha.org). Nacha is the organization that governs the ACH Network through the Nacha Rules.

Rapid Modernization using Wiweeki's Sertics Platform

The project leverages Sertics as its underpinning. Sertics is a low-code data lake management and analytics platform developed by Wiweeki.

David Winslow, SVP of Analytics at Wiweeki, said, "By using Sertics as the basis for this project, we were able to deliver a scheduled thirteen-month project three months early, saving our client time and money."

Business Process Transformation

Close collaboration between Wiweeki and Nacha facilitated the build of the application rather than trying to fit the business process in an existing software.

Jeanette A. Fox, project manager at Nacha said, "This end result provides the ability to quickly get to the information needed."

A Solution Built for the Client and its Business Processes

The project was built using open source technologies. Tailoring the solution to the client with open source tools keeps the solution flexible and technology and cloud agnostic. Wiweeki's agile process and close collaboration allowed Wiweeki to build a product that meets the customer's needs.

Suneetha Chalasani, CEO of Wiweeki, said "We are pleased to see our vision of Sertics being realized and helping customers. We believe in our business first approach to create cutting-edge business solutions that streamline operational efficiencies and demonstrate our commitment to the client."

About Wiweeki

Wiweeki is a woman-owned small business focused on providing customers with low-code-based solutions and leading the way in digital transformation that enables rapid modernization, enhances client engagement, and maximizes human impact.

Headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia, Wiweeki is a technology firm dedicated to solving the complex challenges with Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Agile DevSecOps, Cloud Engineering, Open Source, Cybersecurity, and Data Science solutions. Wiweeki enables its customers to modernize faster and meet the needs of rapidly changing missions with agility. Our approach is collaborative, and our outcomes are superior.

To learn more about Wiweeki, visit us at wiweeki.com

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation and advisory services.

