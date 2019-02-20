Wix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2019.

"Wix's ability to develop a best-in-class product experience drove strong results in 2018," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "In 2018 we rolled out more products than ever before, and in 2019 we are looking forward to delivering these products to users and expanding our reach into new and exciting markets. We believe that these new products and markets will drive growth in the coming years. I'm thrilled with the progress we have made in giving our users even more tools to create without limits and look forward to an exciting 2019."

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, added, "2018 marked our fifth consecutive year of greater than 40% revenue growth since our IPO in combination with record margin expansion, driving free cash flow of over $100 million. This combination of growth and profitability highlights our ability to generate positive returns on investments in our business. Our 2019 outlook reflects continued growth from existing and new products as we plan to make additional investments this year to bring these new products to market and expand into new markets. Additionally, the strategic change we initiated last year of a greater focus on generating higher value from our user cohorts is producing early signs of success. We believe this new initiative along with new products and the expansion of our addressable market will continue to deliver strong growth for years to come."

Q4 2018 and Full Year 2018 Financial Summary



Three months ended December 31,



$ in thousands 2017 2018

Y/Y

growth

Prior Q4 2018

Outlook Revenue $118,545 $164,197

39%

$161,000 – 162,000 Collections $132,203 $176,058

33%

$176,000 – 178,000 Operating (Loss) $(7,523) $(2,173)

NA





Non-GAAP Operating

Income



$9,703 $18,811

94%





Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities $24,941 $36,055

45%



Free Cash Flow $19,555 $32,664

67%



















Twelve months ended December 31,



$ in thousands 2017 2018

Y/Y

growth

Prior FY 2018

Outlook Revenue $425,636 $603,704

42%

$601,000 – 602,000 Collections $483,989 $658,385

36%

$658,000 – 660,000 Operating (Loss) $(50,011) $(30,630)

NA



Non-GAAP Operating

Income



$9,099 $47,244

419%





Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities $83,052 $115,709

39%



Free Cash Flow $70,683 $101,633

44%

$101,000 – 103,000































Additional Q4 2018 Results and Highlights

Gross margin on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 79%, compared to 85% in the fourth quarter of 2017; non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2018, calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percent of revenue, was 80%, compared to 85% in the fourth quarter of 2017

Under ASC 605, fourth quarter 2018 GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue would have also been 79%



Results in the fourth quarter include the impact of the change from net (agent) to gross (principal) accounting related to the amended terms of our partnership agreement with Google announced early last year. As previously stated, the initial impact is an approximately $30 million benefit to FY 2018 revenue and collections. This impact also has resulted in a year-over-year decrease in our GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins

benefit to FY 2018 revenue and collections. This impact also has resulted in a year-over-year decrease in our GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $(5.8) million , or $(0.12) per share, compared to a net loss of $(6.6) million , or $(0.14) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017 Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $20.8 million , or $0.42 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.2 million , or $0.16 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017

, or per share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of , or per share for the fourth quarter of 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $36.1 million , while capital expenditures totaled $3.4 million , leading to free cash flow of $32.7 million , compared to $19.6 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 67% year over year increase

, while capital expenditures totaled , leading to free cash flow of , compared to of free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 67% year over year increase Added 147,000 net premium subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2018 to reach 4.0 million as of December 31, 2018 , a 24% increase over the total number of subscriptions at the end of 2017

, a 24% increase over the total number of subscriptions at the end of 2017 Added 5.9 million registered users in the fourth quarter of 2018. Registered users as of December 31, 2018 were 142 million, representing a 19% increase compared to the end of the fourth quarter of 2017

Additional Full Year 2018 Results and Highlights

Revenue for the full year 2018 was $603.7 million , or 42% y/y growth. Collections for the full year 2018 was $658.4 million , or 36% y/y growth

, or 42% y/y growth. Collections for the full year 2018 was , or 36% y/y growth Had foreign exchange rates remained constant from when we provided our initial full year 2018 guidance in February, collections would have been approximately $10.2 million higher, or $668.6 million , 38% higher than the prior year

higher, or , 38% higher than the prior year Gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2018 was 79%, compared to 84% in 2017; non-GAAP gross margin in the full year 2018 was 80%, compared to 85% in 2017

Under ASC 605, full year 2018 GAAP gross margin as a percent of revenue would have also been 79%



Results in 2018 include the impact of the change from net (agent) to gross (principal) accounting related to the amended terms of our partnership agreement with Google announced early last year as described above

GAAP net loss for the full year 2018 was $(37.1) million , or $(0.77) per share, compared to a net loss of $(56.3) million , or $(1.24) , per share in 2017

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or , per share in 2017 Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2018 was $51.3 million , or $1.07 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $(0.5) million , or $(0.01) per share, in 2017

, or per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of , or per share, in 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2018 was $115 .7 million, while capital expenditures totaled $14.1 million , leading to free cash flow of $101.6 million , compared to $70.7 million of free cash flow in 2017, a 44% year-over-year increase

Recent Business Highlights

Launched Ascend by Wix: In December, we launched Ascend by Wix, a suite of 20 products that allows businesses to easily connect with and manage their customer base, as well as promote and grow their brand and business online. Ascend is now open to users in all languages.

In December, we launched Ascend by Wix, a suite of 20 products that allows businesses to easily connect with and manage their customer base, as well as promote and grow their brand and business online. Ascend is now open to users in all languages. Introduce Wix Turbo: We plan to announce Wix Turbo, a platform-wide performance boost that improves speeds across all Wix websites. With Wix Turbo, the Wix platform has been supercharged to ensure Wix sites are faster than ever.

We plan to announce Wix Turbo, a platform-wide performance boost that improves speeds across all Wix websites. With Wix Turbo, the Wix platform has been supercharged to ensure Wix sites are faster than ever. Began Roll Out of Wix Payments: We recently introduced Wix Payments to users in the U.S. Wix Payments users benefit from being able to manage their entire business, from orders to payments, on one platform, including reviewing transaction and payout details in the Wix Payments Dashboard. We plan to launch Wix Payments in the U.K. in Q1 and other countries in Europe and in Asia throughout the year.

We recently introduced Wix Payments to users in the U.S. Wix Payments users benefit from being able to manage their entire business, from orders to payments, on one platform, including reviewing transaction and payout details in the Wix Payments Dashboard. We plan to launch Wix Payments in the U.K. in Q1 and other countries in and in throughout the year. Wix Answers Closes Agreement with MyHeritage: We recently signed an agreement with MyHeritage, which will be utilizing the Wix Answers Knowledge Base, ticketing system, and call center tools. This is one of the first enterprise class clients to use the full Wix Answers product. We are in the process of hiring a team to expand the reach of this product.

We recently signed an agreement with MyHeritage, which will be utilizing the Wix Answers Knowledge Base, ticketing system, and call center tools. This is one of the first enterprise class clients to use the full Wix Answers product. We are in the process of hiring a team to expand the reach of this product. Wix Partners with Universities: Our Academic Partnerships team has been working with schools and universities all over the U.S. to make Wix a part of their curriculum. These partnerships are aimed at helping students establish an online presence and learn why it's such a critical part of any career path. For example, Wix partnered with the University of South Carolina and is now integrated into several different courses that form part of the school's Internet Retailing program. We also have launched a Wix for Students program where we offer discounted premium plans to verified current students and various schools.

Financial Outlook

Wix is introducing its outlook for the first quarter 2019:



Q1 2019 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue $172 - $173 million

25-26% Collections $196 - $197 million

23%









Wix is also introducing its outlook for the full year 2019. This full year guidance reflects incremental investment of approximately $15-20 million to support new growth initiatives. The positive impact to collections and revenue growth that we believe will result from this investment is not fully incorporated into our 2019 collections and revenue guidance. Excluding this incremental investment, our FCF guidance would be $150 – $155 million, or 18-19% of the midpoint of 2019 collections guidance.









FY 2019 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue $755 - $761 million

25% – 26% Collections $817 - $827 million

24% – 26% Free Cash Flow $135 - $140 million

33% – 38%



















Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 to answer questions about the financial and operational performance of the business for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about our results during the quarter. To enhance the Q&A portion of this call, the Company has posted a shareholder update and supporting slides to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com/. These materials provide shareholders and analysts with additional detail for analyzing results in advance of the quarterly conference call.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial +1-877-270-2148 (US/ Canada), +1-412-902-6510 (International) or 1-809-212-373 (Israel) at least ten minutes prior to the start time of the call and reference Conference ID WIX. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through February 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing +1-877-344-7529 and providing Conference ID 10128095.

Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 147 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Wix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share , non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Collections represents the total cash collected by us from our customers in a given period and is calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Non-GAAP research and development represents research and development expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP selling and marketing represents selling and marketing expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP general and administrative represents general and administrative expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense and acquisition-related expenses. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company has not reconciled its free cash flow guidance to net cash provided by operating activities because net cash provided by operating activities is not accessible on a forward-looking basis. Items that impact net cash provided by operating activities are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the full year guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to grow our user base and premium subscriptions; our ability to create new and higher monetization opportunities from our premium subscriptions; our ability to enter into new markets and attract new customer segments; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our prediction of the future collections generated by our user cohorts; our share repurchases made pursuant to our share repurchase plan; our ability to manage the growth of our infrastructure effectively; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function; the success of our sales efforts; customer acceptance and satisfaction of new products and other challenges inherent in new product development; changes to technologies used in our solutions; or changes in global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2017 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Maggie O'Donnell

Wix.com

ir@wix.com

415-223-2624

Media Relations:

Vivian Hernandez

Wix.com

pr@wix.com

415-517-6539

Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)















Revenue $ 118,545

$ 164,197

$ 425,636

$ 603,704 Cost of revenue 17,676

34,489

69,391

126,947 Gross Profit 100,869

129,708

356,245

476,757















Operating expenses:













Research and development 43,965

54,558

153,635

198,912 Selling and marketing 50,906

61,065

204,435

249,178 General and administrative 13,521

16,258

48,186

59,297 Total operating expenses 108,392

131,881

406,256

507,387 Operating loss (7,523)

(2,173)

(50,011)

(30,630) Financial expenses, net (1,142)

(1,688)

(5,015)

(2,794) Other income (expenses) 79

(590)

76

(489) Loss before taxes on income (8,586)

(4,451)

(54,950)

(33,913) Taxes on income (1,981)

1,302

1,323

3,207 Net loss $ (6,605)

$ (5,753)

$ (56,273)

$ (37,120)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.14)

$ (0.12)

$ (1.24)

$ (0.77) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 46,267,701

49,053,599

45,552,199

48,017,188

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)









Period ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018 Assets (audited)

(unaudited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,230

$ 331,057 Short term deposits 115,382

349,619 Restricted cash and deposit 949

1,149 Marketable securities 32,730

22,992 Trade receivables 11,400

13,528 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,246

11,939 Total current assets 264,937

730,284







Long Term Assets:





Property and equipment, net 16,201

21,947 Marketable securities -

47,225 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 3,823

3,065 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 45,052

42,229 Total long-term assets 65,076

114,466







Total assets $ 330,013

$ 844,750







Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 34,240

$ 45,567 Employees and payroll accruals 28,067

32,036 Deferred revenues 202,482

227,226 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,592

35,564 Total current liabilities 302,381

340,393







Long term deferred revenues 14,329

12,494 Long term deferred tax liability 764

602 Convertible senior notes -

337,777 Long term loan 1,219

1,219 Total long term liabilities 16,312

352,092







Total liabilities 318,693

692,485







Shareholders' Equity





Ordinary shares 80

88 Additional paid-in capital 311,107

472,239 Other comprehensive loss (286)

(1,691) Accumulated deficit (299,581)

(318,371) Total shareholders' equity 11,320

152,265







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 330,013

$ 844,750

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss $ (6,605)

$ (5,753)

$ (56,273)

$ (37,120) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 1,560

2,418

5,654

8,724 Amortization 341

732

2,753

2,784 Share based compensation expenses 13,704

20,127

47,700

72,330 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs -

5,039

-

10,004 Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits (395)

807

(555)

(583) Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (77)

(185)

(77)

(99) Deferred income taxes, net (2,278)

(213)

(2,719)

(959) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 138

877

(1,936)

(2,128) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets 905

6,372

(1,824)

(3,665) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (7,145)

5,367

11,834

10,933 Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 5,955

(3,220)

5,627

2,843 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 13,658

11,861

58,353

54,681 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,180

(8,174)

14,515

(2,036) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,941

36,055

83,052

115,709 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 1,869

88,999

52,311

204,125 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (32,056)

(113,200)

(88,706)

(437,979) Investment in marketable securities (33,189)

(6,306)

(33,189)

(58,963) Proceeds from marketable securities 245

5,261

245

21,054 Purchase of property and equipment (5,269)

(3,312)

(11,649)

(13,684) Capitalization of software development costs (117)

(79)

(720)

(392) Purchases of investments in privately-held companies -

(1,250)

-

(1,250) Investment in other long-term assets -

-

-

(500) Acquisition of Intangible assets (75)

-

(75)

- Payment for Businesses acquired -

-

(33,091)

- Net cash used in investing activities (68,592)

(29,887)

(114,874)

(287,589) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 4,978

4,923

24,158

32,896 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes -

-

-

442,750 Payments of debt issuance costs -

-

-

(12,601) Purchase of capped call -

-

-

(45,338) Credit line repayment -

-

(170)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 4,978

4,923

23,988

417,707 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (38,673)

11,091

(7,834)

245,827 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 123,903

319,966

93,064

85,230 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 85,230

$ 331,057

$ 85,230

$ 331,057

Wix.com Ltd. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues $ 118,545

$ 164,197

$ 425,636

$ 603,704 Collections $ 132,203

$ 176,058

$ 483,989

$ 658,385 Free Cash Flow $ 19,555

$ 32,664

$ 70,683

$ 101,633 Number of registered users at period end (*) 119,264

142,439

119,264

142,439 Number of premium subscriptions at period end (*) 3,223

3,983

3,223

3,983















(*) Excludes users and subscriptions of DeviantArt













































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues $ 118,545

$ 164,197

$ 425,636

$ 603,704 Change in deferred revenues 13,658

11,861

58,353

54,681 Collections $ 132,203

$ 176,058

$ 483,989

$ 658,385

















































TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 946

$ 1,150

$ 2,930

$ 4,418 Research and development 7,725

11,090

26,227

39,417 Selling and marketing 1,562

2,779

6,585

9,770 General and administrative 3,471

5,108

11,958

18,725 Total share based compensation expenses 13,704

20,127

47,700

72,330 (2) Amortization 379

732

2,753

2,784 (3) Acquisition related expenses 3,143

125

8,657

2,760 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs -

5,039

-

10,004 (5) Loss on investment in other long term assets -

500

-

500 (6) Taxes on income (3,386)

-

(3,386)

- Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 13,840

$ 26,523

$ 55,724

$ 88,378















































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit $ 100,869

$ 129,708

$ 356,245

$ 476,757 Share based compensation expenses 946

1,150

2,930

4,418 Amortization (1,292)

142

505

568 Acquisition related expenses -

-

28

- Non GAAP Gross Profit 100,523

131,000

359,708

481,743















Non GAAP Gross margin 85%

80%

85%

80%















































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Operating loss $ (7,523)

$ (2,173)

$ (50,011)

$ (30,630) Adjustments:













Share based compensation expenses 13,704

20,127

47,700

72,330 Amortization 379

732

2,753

2,784 Acquisition related expenses 3,143

125

8,657

2,760 Total adjustments $ 17,226

$ 20,984

$ 59,110

$ 77,874















Non GAAP operating income $ 9,703

$ 18,811

$ 9,099

$ 47,244































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net loss $ (6,605)

$ (5,753)

$ (56,273)

$ (37,120) Share based compensation expense

and other Non GAAP adjustments 13,840

26,523

55,724

88,378 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 7,235

$ 20,770

$ (549)

$ 51,258















Basic Non GAAP net income/(loss) per share $ 0.16

$ 0.42

$ (0.01)

$ 1.07 Weighted average shares used in computing

basic Non GAAP net income/(loss) per share 46,267,701

49,053,599

45,552,199

48,017,188















































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,941

$ 36,055

$ 83,052

$ 115,709 Capital expenditures, net (5,386)

(3,391)

(12,369)

(14,076) Free Cash Flow $ 19,555

$ 32,664

$ 70,683

$ 101,633































































































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING



















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

2017

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Basic and diluted weighted average number

of shares outstanding 46,267,701

49,053,599

45,552,199

48,017,188 The following items have been excluded from

the diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:













Stock options 8,212,554

7,676,713

8,212,554

7,676,713 Restricted share units 2,081,646

2,090,512

2,081,646

2,090,512

56,561,901

58,820,824

55,846,399

57,784,413















































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

YearEnding

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Low

High

Low

High















Projected revenues 172,000

173,000

755,000

761,000 Projected change in deferred revenues 24,000

24,000

62,000

66,000 Projected collections $ 196,000

$ 197,000

$ 817,000 # $ 827,000