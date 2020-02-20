Wix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

- Successful year topped by accelerating growth in Q4 collections, up 29% Y/Y and up 30% Y/Y on an FX-neutral basis, and record free cash flow

-- Q4'19 revenue of $204.6 million, up 25% Y/Y; FY'19 revenue of $761.1 million, up 26% Y/Y

-- Q4'19 collections of $226.7 million, up 29% Y/Y; FY'19 collections of $832.5 million, up 26% Y/Y

-- FY'19 collections on a Y/Y FX-neutral basis were $844.5 million, up 28% Y/Y

-- Q4'19 free cash flow of $37.5 million, up 15% Y/Y; FY'19 free cash flow of $127.5 million, up 25% Y/Y

- Expected to surpass $1 billion in collections in 2020 -- guidance reflects success of investments in growth and strong momentum of new product initiatives

- Introduced Editor X, the most innovative web design and creation platform giving web agencies and designers the most advanced design and layouting capabilities available today

- Now presenting revenue, collections and cost of revenue in two segments and introducing a new KPI to provide better transparency regarding our business

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2020.

"The fourth quarter was the culmination of a phenomenal year at Wix. We continue to evolve from a  website builder to a comprehensive web creation and business solutions platform," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "The unveiling of Editor X was a major milestone for Wix and has laid the groundwork for expanding our reach in the professional market in 2020. We believe that we have never been better positioned for the future."

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, said, "Our results in the fourth quarter closed out a record year of revenue, collections and free cash flow generation for Wix. The guidance we are providing reflects that momentum continuing into 2020 and our confidence in our ability to continue to deliver strong growth for years to come."

New Financial Disclosures
For increased transparency, beginning this quarter we will present revenue, collections and cost of revenue in two segments: Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions.

In addition, for the first time we are providing Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)1 as the primary KPI for the growth of our Creative Subscriptions segment. We believe this new financial reporting provides improved clarity regarding our top line growth and gross margins and is a better metric for modeling our business.

ARR for Creative Subscriptions Revenue as of December 31, 2019 was $707.2 million, up 21% Y/Y

___________________

1Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is calculated as Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. MRR is calculated as all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative  Subscriptions, as well as monthly revenue from agreements with partners

FY 2019 Financial Summary

Twelve months ended

December 31,



$ in thousands

2018

2019

Y/Y
growth

Prior FY 2019
Outlook

Creative Subscriptions Revenue

$525,350

$644,491

23%

Business Solutions Revenue

$78,354

$116,597

49%

Total Revenue

$603,704

$761,088

26%

$761 - $763 million







Creative Subscriptions Collections

$580,119

$711,763

23%

Business Solutions Collections

$78,266

$120,722

54%

Total Collections

$658,385

$832,485

26%

$828 - $831 million







Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$115,709

$149,564

29%

Free Cash Flow

$101,633

$127,498

25%

$124 - $126 million

Q4 2019 Financial Summary

Three months ended

December 31,

$ in thousands

2018

2019

Y/Y
growth

Prior Q4 2019
Outlook

Creative Subscriptions Revenue

$143,621

$171,355

19%

Business Solutions Revenue

$20,576

$33,233

62%

Total Revenue

$164,197

$204,588

25%

$204 - $206 million








Creative Subscriptions Collections

$155,668

$190,805

23%

Business Solutions Collections

$20,390

$35,878

76%

Total Collections

$176,058

$226,683

29%

$222 - $225 million








Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$36,055

$41,237

14%

Free Cash Flow

$32,664

$37,471

15%

Additional FY 2019 Results and Highlights

  • Currency was a headwind to top line growth throughout the year. Had FX rates remained constant year over year, revenue would have been ~$8 million higher, or $768.9 million, up 27% y/y and collections would have been ~$12 million higher, or $844.5 million, up 28% y/y
  • Total gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 74%, compared to 79% in 2018
    • Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 81%, compared to 84% in 2018
    • Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 35%, compared to 46% in 2018
  • Total gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 75%, compared to 80% in 2018
    • Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 82%, compared to 85% in 2018
    • Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 37%, compared to 48% in 2018
  • GAAP net loss for the full year 2019 was $(86.4) million, or $(1.71) per share, compared to a net loss of $(37.1) million, or $(0.77), per share in 2018
  • Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2019 was $59.1 million, or $1.17 per share, compared to a non GAAP net income of $51.3 million, or $1.07 per share in 2018
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2019 was $149.6 million, while capital expenditures totaled $22.1 million, leading to free cash flow of $127.5 million, compared to $101.6 million of free cash flow in 2018, a 25% year-over-year increase

Additional Q4 2019 Results and Highlights

  • Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 72%, compared to 79% in the fourth quarter of 2018
    • Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 80%, compared to 84% in the fourth quarter of 2018
    • Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 28%, compared to 46% in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Total non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019, calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percent of revenue, was 74%, compared to 80% in the fourth quarter of 2018
    • Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 81%, compared to 84% in the fourth quarter of 2018
    • Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 34%, compared to 47% in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $(21.6) million, or $(0.42) per share, compared to a net loss of $(5.8) million, or $(0.12) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $19.9 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $20.8 million, or $0.42 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $41.2 million, while capital expenditures totaled $3.8 million, leading to free cash flow of $37.5 million, compared to $32.7 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 15% year-over-year increase
  • Added 89,000 net premium subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2019 to reach 4.5 million as of December 31, 2019, a 13% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Added 5.8 million registered users in the fourth quarter of 2019. Registered users as of December 31, 2019 were 165 million, representing a 16% increase compared to the end of the fourth quarter of 2018

Recent Business Highlights

  • Unveiled website creation platform, Editor X: In February, Wix introduced Editor X, a new website creation platform that offers advanced design and layouting capabilities specifically targeted to designers and web agencies. The wide, flexible new canvas allows the use of modern CSS technologies, including Flexbox and Grid, all with precise drag and drop, so designers and web creators can control the exact position and styling of elements at every viewport.
  • Opened a new expanded office space in New York City: The new location will house sales team members and agency relations for the Wix Partner Program, product and marketing teams, as well as HR and operations staff. Additionally, the Wix Playground Academy will hold its annual design academy at this address as well as hosting classes, workshops, lectures and partner events.

Financial Outlook

Wix is introducing its outlook for the full year 2020:


FY 2020 Outlook

Y/Y growth

Revenue

$946 - $956 million

24% - 26%

Collections

$1,020 - $1,035 million

23% - 24%

Free Cash Flow

$155 - $162 million

22% - 27%

Free Cash Flow (excluding $8-9M in
capex for future Wix HQ office build out)

$163 - $171 million

28% - 34%

Wix is also introducing its outlook for the first quarter 2020:


Q1 2020 Outlook

Y/Y growth

Revenue

$215 - $217 million

23% - 25%

Collections

$247 - $249 million

23% - 24%




Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S.  GAAP,  Wix  uses  the  following  non-GAAP  financial   measures:   collections,   cumulative   cohort collections, collections  on  a  constant  currency  basis,  revenue  on  a  constant  currency  basis,  non-GAAP  gross  margin,  non-GAAP  operating  income  ,  non-GAAP  net   income   ,  non-GAAP  net  income  per  share  and  free  cash  flow (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Collections represent  the  total  cash  collected  by  us  from our customers in a given period and is calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period.  Non-GAAP  gross  margin  represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided  by  revenue.  Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of  share-based  compensation  expense,  amortization,  acquisition-related  expenses  and  sales tax expense  accrual. Non-GAAP  net  income  represents  net  loss  calculated  in  accordance  with  GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual, amortization of  debt  discount  and  debt  issuance  costs  and  acquisition-related  expenses  and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income per share represents non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

The presentation of this financial  information  is  not  intended  to  be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information  prepared  and  presented  in  accordance  with  GAAP.  The  Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision  making  and  as  a means to  evaluate  period-to-period  comparisons.  The  Company  believes  that  these  measures  provide  useful information about operating results, enhance  the overall understanding of past financial performance  and  future  prospects,  and  allow  for  greater  transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the  non-GAAP  financial  measures,  please  see  the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures  that  are  most  directly  comparable  to  non-GAAP  financial  measures  and  the  related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company  has  not  reconciled  its  free  cash  flow  guidance to net cash provided  by  operating  activities  because  net  cash  provided  by  operating  activities  is not accessible on a forward-looking  basis.  Items  that  impact  net  cash  provided  by  operating  activities  are out of the Company's control and/or cannot  be  reasonably  predicted.  Accordingly,  a  reconciliation  to  net cash provided by operating activities  is  not  available  without  unreasonable  effort.  The  Company  has  also  not reconciled future collections over the next eight years  from  existing  user  cohorts.  Items  that  impact  future revenue and deferred revenue  over  an  eight  year  period  cannot  be  reasonably  predicted.  Accordingly, a reconciliation to revenue is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the full year guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to grow our user base and premium subscriptions including through the launch of our Wix Partner Program; our ability to create new and higher monetization opportunities from our premium subscriptions; our ability to enter into new markets, and attract new customer segments, and our ability to successfully enter into partnership agreements; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our prediction of the future collections generated by our user cohorts; our share repurchases made pursuant to our share repurchase plan; our ability to manage the growth of our infrastructure effectively; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function, including through the recent expansion of our Customer Solutions organization by engaging additional agents around the world to provide 24/7 support in nine different languages; the success of our sales efforts; customer acceptance and satisfaction of new products and other challenges inherent in new product development; changes to technologies used in our solutions; or changes in global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2018 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 9, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Wix.com Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP

(In thousands, except loss per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

Revenue






Creative Subscriptions

$         143,621

$              171,355

$       525,350

$       644,491

Business Solutions

20,576

33,233

78,354

116,597

164,197

204,588

603,704

761,088








Cost of Revenue






Creative Subscriptions

23,302

33,420

84,752

120,905

Business Solutions

11,187

23,815

42,195

76,002

34,489

57,235

126,947

196,907








Gross Profit

129,708

147,353

476,757

564,181








Operating expenses:






Research and development

54,558

66,634

198,912

250,791

Selling and marketing

61,065

74,809

249,178

307,718

General and administrative

16,258

23,602

59,297

85,922

Total operating expenses

131,881

165,045

507,387

644,431

Operating loss

(2,173)

(17,692)

(30,630)

(80,250)

Financial expenses, net

(1,688)

(2,553)

(2,794)

(3,621)

Other income (expenses)

(590)

(94)

(489)

55

Loss before taxes on income

(4,451)

(20,339)

(33,913)

(83,816)

Taxes on income

1,302

1,234

3,207

2,598

Net loss

$           (5,753)

$              (21,573)

$       (37,120)

$       (86,414)








Basic and diluted net loss per share 

$             (0.12)

$                  (0.42)

$           (0.77)

$           (1.71)

Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 

49,053,599

51,321,155

48,017,188

50,504,698




Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)





Period ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

Assets

(audited)

(unaudited)

Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$         331,057

$         268,103

Short term deposits

349,619

294,096

Restricted cash and deposit

1,149

1,149

Marketable securities

22,992

164,301

Trade receivables 

13,528

16,987

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,939

20,859

 Total current assets

730,284

765,495




Long Term Assets:


Property and equipment, net

21,947

31,706

Marketable securities

47,225

177,298

Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 

3,065

8,278

Intangible assets and goodwill, net

42,229

37,641

Operating lease assets

-

79,249

 Total long-term assets

114,466

334,172




 Total assets

$         844,750

$      1,099,667




Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity


Current Liabilities:


Trade payables

$            45,567

$            37,687

Employees and payroll accruals

32,036

41,938

Deferred revenues

227,226

289,148

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

35,564

56,464

Operating lease liabilities

-

18,949

Total current liabilities

340,393

444,186




Long term deferred revenues

12,494

21,969

Long term deferred tax liability

602

1,585

Convertible senior notes

337,777

358,715

Long term loan

1,219

1,219

Other long term liabilities

-

-

Long term operating lease liabilities

-

64,244

Total long term liabilities

352,092

447,732




 Total liabilities

692,485

891,918




Shareholders'  Equity


Ordinary shares

88

94

Additional paid-in capital

472,239

611,083

Other comprehensive loss

(1,691)

1,357

Accumulated deficit

(318,371)

(404,785)

Total shareholders' equity

152,265

207,749




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$         844,750

$      1,099,667

Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






Net loss 

$           (5,753)

$         (21,573)

$  (37,120)

$   (86,414)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation 

2,418

3,347

8,724

12,126

Amortization

732

2,385

2,784

4,588

Share based compensation expenses

20,127

28,473

72,330

109,337

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

5,039

5,353

10,004

20,938

Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits

807

17

(583)

748

Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net

(185)

(247)

(99)

(346)

Deferred income taxes, net

(213)

748

(959)

935

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets

-

18,225

-

18,225

Changes in operating lease liabilities

-

(15,376)

-

(15,376)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

877

(956)

(2,128)

(3,459)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets

6,372

7,656

(3,665)

(5,168)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

5,367

(11,166)

10,933

(7,560)

Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

(3,220)

(4,563)

2,843

7,781

Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues

11,861

22,095

54,681

71,397

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(8,174)

6,819

(2,036)

21,812

Net cash provided by operating activities

36,055

41,237

115,709

149,564

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:






Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits

88,999

103,000

204,125

348,775

Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits

(113,200)

(93,000)

(437,979)

(296,100)

Investment in marketable securities

(6,306)

(138,191)

(58,963)

(402,774)

Proceeds from marketable securities

5,261

71,603

21,054

132,905

Purchase of property and equipment

(3,312)

(3,650)

(13,684)

(21,427)

Capitalization of software development costs

(79)

(116)

(392)

(639)

Investment in other long-term assets

-

(191)

(500)

(891)

Purchases of investments in privately-held companies

(1,250)

(3,600)

(1,250)

(3,862)

Net cash used in investing activities

(29,887)

(64,145)

(287,589)

(244,013)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:






Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares

4,923

7,853

32,896

31,495

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes

-

-

442,750

-

Payments of debt issuance costs

-

-

(12,601)

-

Purchase of capped call

-

-

(45,338)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

4,923

7,853

417,707

31,495

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

11,091

(15,055)

245,827

(62,954)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period

319,966

283,158

85,230

331,057

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period

$         331,057

$         268,103

$  331,057

$   268,103

Wix.com Ltd.

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

(In thousands)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Creative Subscriptions

143,621

171,355

525,350

644,491

Business Solutions

20,576

33,233

78,354

116,597

Total Revenue

$       164,197

$           204,588

$     603,704

$     761,088








Creative Subscriptions

155,668

190,805

580,119

711,763

Business Solutions

20,390

35,878

78,266

120,722

Total Collections

$       176,058

$           226,683

$     658,385

$     832,485








Free Cash Flow

$          32,664

$             37,471

$     101,633

$     127,498

Number of registered users at period end (*)

142,439

165,341

142,439

165,341

Number of premium subscriptions at period end (*)

3,983

4,499

3,983

4,499








(*) Excludes users and subscriptions of DeviantArt






















Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS

(In thousands)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues

$       164,197

$           204,588

$     603,704

$     761,088

Change in deferred revenues

11,861

22,095

54,681

71,397

Collections

$       176,058

$           226,683

$     658,385

$     832,485

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Creative Subscriptions Revenue

$       143,621

$           171,355

$     525,350

$     644,491

Change in deferred revenues

12,047

19,450

54,769

67,272

Creative Subscriptions Collections

$       155,668

$           190,805

$     580,119

$     711,763

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Business Solutions Revenue

$          20,576

$             33,233

$        78,354

$     116,597

Change in deferred revenues

(186)

2,645

(88)

4,125

Business Solutions Collections

$          20,390

$             35,878

$        78,266

$     120,722
















































Wix.com Ltd.

TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(1) Share based compensation expenses:

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cost of revenues

$            1,150

$                1,582

$          4,418

$          5,854

Research and development

11,090

14,900

39,417

56,161

Selling and marketing

2,779

4,614

9,770

18,458

General and administrative

5,108

7,377

18,725

28,864

Total share based compensation expenses

20,127

28,473

72,330

109,337

(2) Amortization

732

2,385

2,784

4,588

(3) Acquisition related expenses

125

1,868

2,760

2,485

(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

5,039

5,353

10,004

20,938

(5) Sales tax accrual

-

2,135

-

5,309

(6) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income)

-

1,257

-

2,905

(6)  Loss on investment in other long term assets

500

-

500

-

Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP

$          26,523

$             41,471

$        88,378

$     145,562
























Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit

$       129,708

$           147,353

$     476,757

$     564,181

Share based compensation expenses

1,150

1,582

4,418

5,854

Amortization 

142

1,526

568

1,951

Non GAAP Gross Profit 

131,000

150,461

481,743

571,986








Non GAAP Gross margin

80%

74%

80%

75%

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions

$       120,319

$           137,935

$     440,598

$     523,586

Share based compensation expenses

1,018

1,334

3,904

4,994

Amortization 

-

-

-

-

Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions

121,337

139,269

444,502

528,580








Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions

84%

81%

85%

82%

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Business Solutions

$            9,389

$                9,418

$        36,159

$        40,595

Share based compensation expenses

132

248

514

860

Amortization 

142

1,526

568

1,951

Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions

9,663

11,192

37,241

43,406








Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions

47%

34%

48%

37%
















Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating loss

$          (2,173)

$           (17,692)

$     (30,630)

$     (80,250)

Adjustments:






Share based compensation expenses

20,127

28,473

72,330

109,337

Amortization 

732

2,385

2,784

4,588

Sales tax accrual

-

2,135

-

5,309

Acquisition related expenses

125

1,868

2,760

2,485

Total adjustments

$          20,984

$             34,861

$        77,874

$     121,719








Non GAAP operating income

$          18,811

$             17,169

$        47,244

$        41,469
















Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE

(In thousands, except  per share data)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net loss

$          (5,753)

$           (21,573)

$     (37,120)

$     (86,414)

Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments

26,523

41,471

88,378

145,562

Non-GAAP net income

$          20,770

$             19,898

$        51,258

$        59,148








Basic  Non GAAP net income per share

$              0.42

$                  0.39

$            1.07

$            1.17

Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income\ per share

49,053,599

51,321,155

48,017,188

50,504,698
























Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$          36,055

$             41,237

$     115,709

$     149,564

Capital expenditures, net

(3,391)

(3,766)

(14,076)

(22,066)

Free Cash Flow

$          32,664

$             37,471

$     101,633

$     127,498
















































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 










Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)








Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 

49,053,599

51,321,155

48,017,188

50,504,698

The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:






Stock options

7,676,713

7,447,519

7,676,713

7,447,519

Restricted share units

2,090,512

2,125,440

2,090,512

2,125,440

58,820,824

60,894,114

57,784,413

60,077,657
























Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS

(In thousands)









Three Months Ended

Year Ending

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

Low

High

Low

High








Projected revenues

215,000

217,000

946,000

956,000

Projected change in deferred revenues

32,000

32,000

74,000

79,000

Projected Collections

$       247,000

$           249,000

$  1,020,000

$  1,035,000

