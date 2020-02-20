Wix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2020.

"The fourth quarter was the culmination of a phenomenal year at Wix. We continue to evolve from a website builder to a comprehensive web creation and business solutions platform," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "The unveiling of Editor X was a major milestone for Wix and has laid the groundwork for expanding our reach in the professional market in 2020. We believe that we have never been better positioned for the future."

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, said, "Our results in the fourth quarter closed out a record year of revenue, collections and free cash flow generation for Wix. The guidance we are providing reflects that momentum continuing into 2020 and our confidence in our ability to continue to deliver strong growth for years to come."

New Financial Disclosures

For increased transparency, beginning this quarter we will present revenue, collections and cost of revenue in two segments: Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions.

In addition, for the first time we are providing Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)1 as the primary KPI for the growth of our Creative Subscriptions segment. We believe this new financial reporting provides improved clarity regarding our top line growth and gross margins and is a better metric for modeling our business.

ARR for Creative Subscriptions Revenue as of December 31, 2019 was $707.2 million, up 21% Y/Y

___________________ 1Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is calculated as Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. MRR is calculated as all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, as well as monthly revenue from agreements with partners

FY 2019 Financial Summary



Twelve months ended December 31,







$ in thousands 2018 2019

Y/Y

growth

Prior FY 2019

Outlook Creative Subscriptions Revenue $525,350 $644,491

23%



Business Solutions Revenue $78,354 $116,597

49%



Total Revenue $603,704 $761,088

26%

$761 - $763 million













Creative Subscriptions Collections $580,119 $711,763

23%



Business Solutions Collections $78,266 $120,722

54%



Total Collections $658,385 $832,485

26%

$828 - $831 million













Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $115,709 $149,564

29%



Free Cash Flow $101,633 $127,498

25%

$124 - $126 million

Q4 2019 Financial Summary



Three months ended December 31,



$ in thousands 2018 2019



Y/Y

growth

Prior Q4 2019

Outlook Creative Subscriptions Revenue $143,621 $171,355



19%



Business Solutions Revenue $20,576 $33,233



62%



Total Revenue $164,197 $204,588



25%

$204 - $206 million















Creative Subscriptions Collections $155,668 $190,805



23%



Business Solutions Collections $20,390 $35,878



76%



Total Collections $176,058 $226,683



29%

$222 - $225 million















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $36,055 $41,237



14%



Free Cash Flow $32,664 $37,471



15%





Additional FY 2019 Results and Highlights

Currency was a headwind to top line growth throughout the year. Had FX rates remained constant year over year, revenue would have been ~$8 million higher, or $768.9 million , up 27% y/y and collections would have been ~$12 million higher, or $844.5 million , up 28% y/y

higher, or , up 27% y/y and collections would have been higher, or , up 28% y/y Total gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 74%, compared to 79% in 2018

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 81%, compared to 84% in 2018



Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 35%, compared to 46% in 2018

Total gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 75%, compared to 80% in 2018

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 82%, compared to 85% in 2018



Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2019 was 37%, compared to 48% in 2018

GAAP net loss for the full year 2019 was $(86.4) million , or $(1.71) per share, compared to a net loss of $(37.1) million , or $(0.77) , per share in 2018

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or , per share in 2018 Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2019 was $59.1 million , or $1.17 per share, compared to a non GAAP net income of $51.3 million , or $1.07 per share in 2018

, or per share, compared to a non GAAP net income of , or per share in 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2019 was $149.6 million , while capital expenditures totaled $22.1 million , leading to free cash flow of $127.5 million , compared to $101.6 million of free cash flow in 2018, a 25% year-over-year increase

Additional Q4 2019 Results and Highlights

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 72%, compared to 79% in the fourth quarter of 2018

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 80%, compared to 84% in the fourth quarter of 2018



Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 28%, compared to 46% in the fourth quarter of 2018

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019, calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percent of revenue, was 74%, compared to 80% in the fourth quarter of 2018

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 81%, compared to 84% in the fourth quarter of 2018



Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 34%, compared to 47% in the fourth quarter of 2018

GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $(21.6) million , or $(0.42) per share, compared to a net loss of $(5.8) million , or $(0.12) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $19.9 million , or $0.39 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $20.8 million , or $0.42 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018

, or per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of , or per share for the fourth quarter of 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $41.2 million , while capital expenditures totaled $3.8 million , leading to free cash flow of $37.5 million , compared to $32.7 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 15% year-over-year increase

, while capital expenditures totaled , leading to free cash flow of , compared to of free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 15% year-over-year increase Added 89,000 net premium subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2019 to reach 4.5 million as of December 31, 2019 , a 13% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018

, a 13% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 Added 5.8 million registered users in the fourth quarter of 2019. Registered users as of December 31, 2019 were 165 million, representing a 16% increase compared to the end of the fourth quarter of 2018

Recent Business Highlights

Unveiled website creation platform, Editor X: In February, Wix introduced Editor X, a new website creation platform that offers advanced design and layouting capabilities specifically targeted to designers and web agencies. The wide, flexible new canvas allows the use of modern CSS technologies, including Flexbox and Grid, all with precise drag and drop, so designers and web creators can control the exact position and styling of elements at every viewport.

In February, Wix introduced Editor X, a new website creation platform that offers advanced design and layouting capabilities specifically targeted to designers and web agencies. The wide, flexible new canvas allows the use of modern CSS technologies, including Flexbox and Grid, all with precise drag and drop, so designers and web creators can control the exact position and styling of elements at every viewport. Opened a new expanded office space in New York City : The new location will house sales team members and agency relations for the Wix Partner Program, product and marketing teams, as well as HR and operations staff. Additionally, the Wix Playground Academy will hold its annual design academy at this address as well as hosting classes, workshops, lectures and partner events.

Financial Outlook

Wix is introducing its outlook for the full year 2020:



FY 2020 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue $946 - $956 million

24% - 26% Collections $1,020 - $1,035 million

23% - 24% Free Cash Flow $155 - $162 million

22% - 27% Free Cash Flow (excluding $8-9M in

capex for future Wix HQ office build out) $163 - $171 million

28% - 34%

Wix is also introducing its outlook for the first quarter 2020:



Q1 2020 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue $215 - $217 million

23% - 25% Collections $247 - $249 million

23% - 24%









Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 20, 2020 to answer questions about the financial and operational performance of the business for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about our results during the quarter. To enhance the Q&A portion of this call, the Company has posted a shareholder update and supporting slides to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com/. These materials provide shareholders and analysts with additional detail for analyzing results in advance of the quarterly conference call.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial +1-877-667-0467 (US/ Canada), +1-346-354-0953 (International) or 1-809-315-362 (Israel) at least ten minutes prior to the start time of the call and reference Conference ID 3793195. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through February 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET by dialing +1-855-859-2056 and providing Conference ID 3793195.

Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Learn more: Wix.com , in our Press Room and on our Investor Relations site

Visit us: on our blog , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and Pinterest

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, cumulative cohort collections, collections on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income , non-GAAP net income , non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Collections represent the total cash collected by us from our customers in a given period and is calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual. Non-GAAP net income represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income per share represents non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company has not reconciled its free cash flow guidance to net cash provided by operating activities because net cash provided by operating activities is not accessible on a forward-looking basis. Items that impact net cash provided by operating activities are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities is not available without unreasonable effort. The Company has also not reconciled future collections over the next eight years from existing user cohorts. Items that impact future revenue and deferred revenue over an eight year period cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to revenue is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the full year guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to grow our user base and premium subscriptions including through the launch of our Wix Partner Program; our ability to create new and higher monetization opportunities from our premium subscriptions; our ability to enter into new markets, and attract new customer segments, and our ability to successfully enter into partnership agreements; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our prediction of the future collections generated by our user cohorts; our share repurchases made pursuant to our share repurchase plan; our ability to manage the growth of our infrastructure effectively; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function, including through the recent expansion of our Customer Solutions organization by engaging additional agents around the world to provide 24/7 support in nine different languages; the success of our sales efforts; customer acceptance and satisfaction of new products and other challenges inherent in new product development; changes to technologies used in our solutions; or changes in global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2018 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 9, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Maggie O'Donnell

investors.wix.com

ir@wix.com

914-267-7390

Media Relations:

Rona Davis

Wix Press Room

ronadt@wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited) Revenue













Creative Subscriptions $ 143,621

$ 171,355

$ 525,350

$ 644,491 Business Solutions 20,576

33,233

78,354

116,597

164,197

204,588

603,704

761,088















Cost of Revenue













Creative Subscriptions 23,302

33,420

84,752

120,905 Business Solutions 11,187

23,815

42,195

76,002

34,489

57,235

126,947

196,907















Gross Profit 129,708

147,353

476,757

564,181















Operating expenses:













Research and development 54,558

66,634

198,912

250,791 Selling and marketing 61,065

74,809

249,178

307,718 General and administrative 16,258

23,602

59,297

85,922 Total operating expenses 131,881

165,045

507,387

644,431 Operating loss (2,173)

(17,692)

(30,630)

(80,250) Financial expenses, net (1,688)

(2,553)

(2,794)

(3,621) Other income (expenses) (590)

(94)

(489)

55 Loss before taxes on income (4,451)

(20,339)

(33,913)

(83,816) Taxes on income 1,302

1,234

3,207

2,598 Net loss $ (5,753)

$ (21,573)

$ (37,120)

$ (86,414)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.12)

$ (0.42)

$ (0.77)

$ (1.71) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 49,053,599

51,321,155

48,017,188

50,504,698









Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)









Period ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019 Assets (audited)

(unaudited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 331,057

$ 268,103 Short term deposits 349,619

294,096 Restricted cash and deposit 1,149

1,149 Marketable securities 22,992

164,301 Trade receivables 13,528

16,987 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,939

20,859 Total current assets 730,284

765,495







Long Term Assets:





Property and equipment, net 21,947

31,706 Marketable securities 47,225

177,298 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 3,065

8,278 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 42,229

37,641 Operating lease assets -

79,249 Total long-term assets 114,466

334,172







Total assets $ 844,750

$ 1,099,667







Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 45,567

$ 37,687 Employees and payroll accruals 32,036

41,938 Deferred revenues 227,226

289,148 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,564

56,464 Operating lease liabilities -

18,949 Total current liabilities 340,393

444,186







Long term deferred revenues 12,494

21,969 Long term deferred tax liability 602

1,585 Convertible senior notes 337,777

358,715 Long term loan 1,219

1,219 Other long term liabilities -

- Long term operating lease liabilities -

64,244 Total long term liabilities 352,092

447,732







Total liabilities 692,485

891,918







Shareholders' Equity





Ordinary shares 88

94 Additional paid-in capital 472,239

611,083 Other comprehensive loss (1,691)

1,357 Accumulated deficit (318,371)

(404,785) Total shareholders' equity 152,265

207,749







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 844,750

$ 1,099,667

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss $ (5,753)

$ (21,573)

$ (37,120)

$ (86,414) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 2,418

3,347

8,724

12,126 Amortization 732

2,385

2,784

4,588 Share based compensation expenses 20,127

28,473

72,330

109,337 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,039

5,353

10,004

20,938 Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits 807

17

(583)

748 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (185)

(247)

(99)

(346) Deferred income taxes, net (213)

748

(959)

935 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets -

18,225

-

18,225 Changes in operating lease liabilities -

(15,376)

-

(15,376) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 877

(956)

(2,128)

(3,459) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets 6,372

7,656

(3,665)

(5,168) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 5,367

(11,166)

10,933

(7,560) Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (3,220)

(4,563)

2,843

7,781 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 11,861

22,095

54,681

71,397 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (8,174)

6,819

(2,036)

21,812 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,055

41,237

115,709

149,564 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 88,999

103,000

204,125

348,775 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (113,200)

(93,000)

(437,979)

(296,100) Investment in marketable securities (6,306)

(138,191)

(58,963)

(402,774) Proceeds from marketable securities 5,261

71,603

21,054

132,905 Purchase of property and equipment (3,312)

(3,650)

(13,684)

(21,427) Capitalization of software development costs (79)

(116)

(392)

(639) Investment in other long-term assets -

(191)

(500)

(891) Purchases of investments in privately-held companies (1,250)

(3,600)

(1,250)

(3,862) Net cash used in investing activities (29,887)

(64,145)

(287,589)

(244,013) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 4,923

7,853

32,896

31,495 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes -

-

442,750

- Payments of debt issuance costs -

-

(12,601)

- Purchase of capped call -

-

(45,338)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 4,923

7,853

417,707

31,495 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 11,091

(15,055)

245,827

(62,954) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 319,966

283,158

85,230

331,057 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 331,057

$ 268,103

$ 331,057

$ 268,103

Wix.com Ltd. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions 143,621

171,355

525,350

644,491 Business Solutions 20,576

33,233

78,354

116,597 Total Revenue $ 164,197

$ 204,588

$ 603,704

$ 761,088















Creative Subscriptions 155,668

190,805

580,119

711,763 Business Solutions 20,390

35,878

78,266

120,722 Total Collections $ 176,058

$ 226,683

$ 658,385

$ 832,485















Free Cash Flow $ 32,664

$ 37,471

$ 101,633

$ 127,498 Number of registered users at period end (*) 142,439

165,341

142,439

165,341 Number of premium subscriptions at period end (*) 3,983

4,499

3,983

4,499















(*) Excludes users and subscriptions of DeviantArt













































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues $ 164,197

$ 204,588

$ 603,704

$ 761,088 Change in deferred revenues 11,861

22,095

54,681

71,397 Collections $ 176,058

$ 226,683

$ 658,385

$ 832,485

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions Revenue $ 143,621

$ 171,355

$ 525,350

$ 644,491 Change in deferred revenues 12,047

19,450

54,769

67,272 Creative Subscriptions Collections $ 155,668

$ 190,805

$ 580,119

$ 711,763

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Business Solutions Revenue $ 20,576

$ 33,233

$ 78,354

$ 116,597 Change in deferred revenues (186)

2,645

(88)

4,125 Business Solutions Collections $ 20,390

$ 35,878

$ 78,266

$ 120,722































































































Wix.com Ltd. TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 1,150

$ 1,582

$ 4,418

$ 5,854 Research and development 11,090

14,900

39,417

56,161 Selling and marketing 2,779

4,614

9,770

18,458 General and administrative 5,108

7,377

18,725

28,864 Total share based compensation expenses 20,127

28,473

72,330

109,337 (2) Amortization 732

2,385

2,784

4,588 (3) Acquisition related expenses 125

1,868

2,760

2,485 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,039

5,353

10,004

20,938 (5) Sales tax accrual -

2,135

-

5,309 (6) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) -

1,257

-

2,905 (6) Loss on investment in other long term assets 500

-

500

- Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 26,523

$ 41,471

$ 88,378

$ 145,562















































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit $ 129,708

$ 147,353

$ 476,757

$ 564,181 Share based compensation expenses 1,150

1,582

4,418

5,854 Amortization 142

1,526

568

1,951 Non GAAP Gross Profit 131,000

150,461

481,743

571,986















Non GAAP Gross margin 80%

74%

80%

75%

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 120,319

$ 137,935

$ 440,598

$ 523,586 Share based compensation expenses 1,018

1,334

3,904

4,994 Amortization -

-

-

- Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 121,337

139,269

444,502

528,580















Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 84%

81%

85%

82%

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 9,389

$ 9,418

$ 36,159

$ 40,595 Share based compensation expenses 132

248

514

860 Amortization 142

1,526

568

1,951 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 9,663

11,192

37,241

43,406















Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 47%

34%

48%

37%































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Operating loss $ (2,173)

$ (17,692)

$ (30,630)

$ (80,250) Adjustments:













Share based compensation expenses 20,127

28,473

72,330

109,337 Amortization 732

2,385

2,784

4,588 Sales tax accrual -

2,135

-

5,309 Acquisition related expenses 125

1,868

2,760

2,485 Total adjustments $ 20,984

$ 34,861

$ 77,874

$ 121,719















Non GAAP operating income $ 18,811

$ 17,169

$ 47,244

$ 41,469































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net loss $ (5,753)

$ (21,573)

$ (37,120)

$ (86,414) Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments 26,523

41,471

88,378

145,562 Non-GAAP net income $ 20,770

$ 19,898

$ 51,258

$ 59,148















Basic Non GAAP net income per share $ 0.42

$ 0.39

$ 1.07

$ 1.17 Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income\ per share 49,053,599

51,321,155

48,017,188

50,504,698















































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,055

$ 41,237

$ 115,709

$ 149,564 Capital expenditures, net (3,391)

(3,766)

(14,076)

(22,066) Free Cash Flow $ 32,664

$ 37,471

$ 101,633

$ 127,498































































































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING



















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 49,053,599

51,321,155

48,017,188

50,504,698 The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:













Stock options 7,676,713

7,447,519

7,676,713

7,447,519 Restricted share units 2,090,512

2,125,440

2,090,512

2,125,440

58,820,824

60,894,114

57,784,413

60,077,657















































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ending

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

Low

High

Low

High















Projected revenues 215,000

217,000

946,000

956,000 Projected change in deferred revenues 32,000

32,000

74,000

79,000 Projected Collections $ 247,000

$ 249,000

$ 1,020,000

$ 1,035,000

