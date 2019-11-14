Wix Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. In addition, the Company provided its outlook for the fourth quarter 2019 and updated its outlook for the full year.

"The investment in marketing to professionals we announced earlier this year is already showing positive returns as agencies continue to increase their engagement with Wix," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "We continue to build out the Wix platform to provide the ability to create any website or application online, and I am excited about our momentum as we head into 2020."

Nir Zohar, President and COO of Wix, said, "Our results this quarter reflect strong growth in the lifetime value of our user cohorts. This growth has been driven by a combination of increasing subscriptions and monetization per subscription, which demonstrates the high value of our products and success with our recent pricing optimization efforts."

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, said, "Our worldwide reach provides us with a global user base; however, it also subjects us to changes in foreign exchange rates. We have experienced strong growth this year, but our growth would be even stronger excluding changes in FX rates. Using constant currency rates on a year over year basis, we expect our revenue for the full year 2019 would be approximately $10 million higher and collections would be roughly $12 million higher, which would equate to 28% year over year growth. Despite this headwind, we are ending 2019 on a strong note and are excited about 2020."

Q 3 2019 Financial Summary



Three months ended September 30,

$ in thousands 2018 2019

Y/Y growth

Prior Q3 2019 Outlook Revenue $155,600 $196,791

26%

$196,000 – 198,000 Collections $162,777 $205,860

26%

$204,000 – 206,000 Operating Income (Loss) $(3,498) $(20,605)

NA





Non-GAAP Operating Income

$16,256 $12,258

(25)%





Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities $27,607 $36,073

31%



Free Cash Flow $23,691 $29,227

23%





















Additional Q3 2019 Results and Highlights

Revenue in the third quarter was impacted by changes in foreign exchange (FX) rates since Q3 guidance was provided in July, as well as a change in revenue mix in the quarter

Collections in the third quarter were impacted by changes in FX rates since Q3 guidance was provided in July. Assuming constant FX rates since Q3 guidance was issued in July, Q3 collections were $207.0M , up 27% y/y

, up 27% y/y Gross margin on a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2019 was 73%, compared to 79% in the third quarter of 2018

Non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2019, calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percent of revenue, was 74%, compared to 80% in the third quarter of 2018

The decline in non-GAAP gross margin is attributed to the growth of Wix Payments since its launch in Q4 2018, as well as the investment in expanding our Customer Solutions globally to provide a more personalized support experience for our users. We believe this investment and Wix Payments will drive incremental collections and revenue growth in 2020 and beyond

GAAP operating loss in the third quarter of 2019 was $(20.6) million , compared to GAAP operating loss of $(3.5) million in the third quarter of 2018

, compared to GAAP operating loss of in the third quarter of 2018 The y/y growth in GAAP operating loss is due to the decline in gross margin as a result of the growth in Wix Payments, the investment we made in Customer Solutions, the increase in stock based compensation expenses as a result of increases in our share price and the accrual of approximately $3.2 million in sales tax expense in GAAP G&A expenses in Q3 2019

in sales tax expense in GAAP G&A expenses in Q3 2019 Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2019 was $12.3 million compared to non-GAAP operating income of $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

compared to non-GAAP operating income of in the third quarter of 2018. The y/y decline in non-GAAP operating income is attributed to the decline in gross margin as a result of the growth in Wix Payments, as well as the investment we made in Customer Solutions

GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2019 was $(17.4) million, or $(0.34) per share, compared to a net loss of $(5.9) million, or $(0.12) per share, for the third quarter of 2018

per share, compared to a net loss of $(5.9) million, or per share, for the third quarter of 2018 Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $20 .8 million, or $0 .41 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $18 .8 million, or $0 .39 per share for the third quarter of 2018

.8 million, or .41 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of .8 million, or .39 per share for the third quarter of 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2019 was $36 .1 million, while capital expenditures totaled $6 .8 million, leading to free cash flow of $29 .2 million, compared to $23 .7 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2018, a 23% year-over-year increase

.1 million, while capital expenditures totaled .8 million, leading to free cash flow of .2 million, compared to .7 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2018, a 23% year-over-year increase Added 114,000 net premium subscriptions in the third quarter of 2019 to reach 4.4 million as of September 30, 2019 , a 15% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of the third quarter of 2018

, a 15% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of the third quarter of 2018 Added 5.5 million registered users in the third quarter of 2019. Registered users as of September 30, 2019 were 160 million, representing a 17% increase compared to the end of the third quarter of 2018

Recent Business Highlights

Introduced Wix Partner Program: This quarter, we began the roll out of the Wix Partner Program, which offers agencies professional resources to achieve their business goals and deliver custom solutions to their clients. The initial phase of this program includes extended support, access to the tailored dashboard, forum, and product betas, as well as migration support and a complimentary business website. Future products and offerings for this program are planned for early 2020

This quarter, we began the roll out of the Wix Partner Program, which offers agencies professional resources to achieve their business goals and deliver custom solutions to their clients. The initial phase of this program includes extended support, access to the tailored dashboard, forum, and product betas, as well as migration support and a complimentary business website. Future products and offerings for this program are planned for early 2020 Announced a strategic partnership with NTT Town Page: In September, we announced a partnership with NTT Town Page, which provides a leading Japanese business directory, offering "NTT Town Page Digital Lead Powered by Wix" to NTT Town Page small business customers across Japan . The service will include a complete suite of products including website creation, site management, e-commerce and SEO capabilities to power online marketing and promotion for small and medium-sized businesses. As a result of this venture, Wix will serve as the exclusive website platform provider to NTT Town Page, positioning Wix to become the leading digital marketing solution for millions of businesses in Japan

In September, we announced a partnership with NTT Town Page, which provides a leading Japanese business directory, offering "NTT Town Page Digital Lead Powered by Wix" to NTT Town Page small business customers across . The service will include a complete suite of products including website creation, site management, e-commerce and SEO capabilities to power online marketing and promotion for small and medium-sized businesses. As a result of this venture, Wix will serve as the exclusive website platform provider to NTT Town Page, positioning Wix to become the leading digital marketing solution for millions of businesses in Introduced enhanced payment options in Japan : In August, we announced a partnership with GMO Epsilon to provide a local payment option for Wix merchants in Japan . Wix businesses in Japan are now able to offer GMO-EP's payment solutions to customers through their online businesses, enabling credit card payments with lower processing fees, direct bank transfers, and additional features to make growing a business on Wix even more convenient

In August, we announced a partnership with GMO Epsilon to provide a local payment option for Wix merchants in . Wix businesses in are now able to offer GMO-EP's payment solutions to customers through their online businesses, enabling credit card payments with lower processing fees, direct bank transfers, and additional features to make growing a business on Wix even more convenient Renewing of the share repurchase authorization: As previously disclosed, Wix is authorized by the Israeli District Court to repurchase up to $100 million of its ordinary shares from time to time, until December 31, 2019 , when the current court authorization expires. Wix plans to file in the coming days a motion seeking a renewed court approval in Israel to re-authorize the Company to repurchase up to $100 million of its ordinary shares from time to time until December 31, 2020 , or a shorter period as approved by the court. Wix expects the motion to be re-approved before the expiration of the current authorization. Wix did not repurchase any shares in the quarter ended September 30, 2019

Financial Outlook

Wix is introducing its outlook for the fourth quarter 2019:



Q4 2019 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue $204 - $206 million

24% - 25% Collections $222 - $225 million

26% - 28%









Wix is also updating its outlook for the full year 2019. The updated full year guidance is inclusive of changes in FX rates since we last provided full year guidance in July. Had FX rates stayed constant since that time, we would have raised FY 2019 collections guidance from the prior range of $825-$831 million by approximately $3.5 million at the midpoint of the range to $830-$833 million, and FY 2019 free cash flow guidance from the prior range of $123-$126 million by approximately $2.5 million at the midpoint of the range to $126-$128 million.

















Updated

FY 2019 Outlook

Y/Y growth

Updated FY 2019

Outlook (FX neutral

to July 2019)

Prior

FY 2019 Outlook

Revenue $761 - $763 million

26%

$762 - $764 million

$761 - $765 million

Collections $828 - $831 million

26%

$830 - $833 million

$825 - $831 million

Free Cash Flow $124 - $126 million

22%-24%

$126 - $128 million

$123 - $126 million















About Wix.com Ltd.



Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 160 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and Pinterest

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, cumulative cohort collections, collections on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Collections represents the total cash collected by us from our customers in a given period and is calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company has not reconciled its free cash flow guidance to net cash provided by operating activities because net cash provided by operating activities is not accessible on a forward-looking basis. Items that impact net cash provided by operating activities are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities is not available without unreasonable effort. The Company has also not reconciled future collections over the next eight years from existing user cohorts. Items that impact future revenue and deferred revenue over an eight year period cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to revenue is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the full year guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to grow our user base and premium subscriptions including through the launch of our Wix Partner Program; our ability to create new and higher monetization opportunities from our premium subscriptions; our ability to enter into new markets, and attract new customer segments, for example through our recent strategic partnership with NTT Town Page and our partnership with a Japanese payment provider, intended to expand our reach to customers in Japan; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our prediction of the future collections generated by our user cohorts; our share repurchases made pursuant to our share repurchase plan; our ability to manage the growth of our infrastructure effectively; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function, including through the recent expansion of our Customer Solutions organization by engaging additional agents around the world to provide 24/7 support in nine different languages; the success of our sales efforts; customer acceptance and satisfaction of new products and other challenges inherent in new product development; changes to technologies used in our solutions; or changes in global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2018 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 9, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)















Revenue $ 155,600

$ 196,791

$ 439,507

$ 556,500 Cost of revenue 32,977

53,295

92,458

139,672 Gross Profit 122,623

143,496

347,049

416,828















Operating expenses:













Research and development 49,360

64,488

144,354

184,157 Selling and marketing 62,247

75,862

188,113

232,909 General and administrative 14,514

23,751

43,039

62,320 Total operating expenses 126,121

164,101

375,506

479,386 Operating loss (3,498)

(20,605)

(28,457)

(62,558) Financial expenses, net (2,509)

1,242

(1,106)

(1,068) Other income (expenses) 17

117

101

149 Loss before taxes on income (5,990)

(19,246)

(29,462)

(63,477) Taxes on income (74)

(1,879)

1,905

1,364 Net loss $ (5,916)

$ (17,367)

$ (31,367)

$ (64,841)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.12)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.66)

$ (1.29) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 48,498,392

50,862,253

47,671,718

50,232,546





























Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)













Period ended



December 31,

September 30,



2018

2019

Assets (audited)

(unaudited)

Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 331,057

$ 283,158

Short term deposits 349,619

304,113

Restricted cash and deposit 1,149

1,149

Marketable securities 22,992

187,451

Trade receivables 13,528

16,201

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,939

27,229

Total current assets 730,284

819,301











Long Term Assets:







Property and equipment, net 21,947

30,634

Marketable securities 47,225

87,406

Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 3,065

4,093

Intangible assets and goodwill, net 42,229

40,726

Operating lease assets -

53,979

Total long-term assets 114,466

216,838











Total assets $ 844,750

$ 1,036,139











Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity







Current Liabilities:







Trade payables $ 45,567

$ 48,214

Employees and payroll accruals 32,036

40,725

Deferred revenues 227,226

269,379

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,564

47,410

Operating lease liabilities -

14,267

Total current liabilities 340,393

419,995











Long term deferred revenues 12,494

19,643

Long term deferred tax liability 602

425

Convertible senior notes 337,777

353,362

Long term loan 1,219

1,219

Other long term liabilities -

2,482

Long term operating lease liabilities -

40,246

Total long term liabilities 352,092

417,377











Total liabilities 692,485

837,372











Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary shares 88

94

Additional paid-in capital 472,239

580,519

Other comprehensive loss (1,691)

1,366

Accumulated deficit (318,371)

(383,212)

Total shareholders' equity 152,265

198,767











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 844,750

$ 1,036,139











Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss $ (5,916)

$ (17,367)

$ (31,367)

$ (64,841) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 2,213

3,194

6,306

8,779 Amortization 733

733

2,052

2,203 Share based compensation expenses 18,760

28,392

52,203

80,864 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 4,965

5,274

4,965

15,585 Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits (493)

137

(1,390)

731 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 74

(140)

86

(99) Deferred income taxes, net (341)

(346)

(746)

187 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (5,729)

2,029

(3,005)

(2,503) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets 7,512

(1,683)

(10,037)

(12,824) Increase in trade payables 2,184

2,278

5,566

3,606 Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (7,368)

109

6,063

12,344 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 7,177

9,069

42,820

49,302 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,836

4,394

6,138

14,993 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,607

36,073

79,654

108,327 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 96,015

164,000

115,126

245,775 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (172,999)

(175,000)

(324,779)

(203,100) Investment in marketable securities (37,678)

(127,967)

(52,657)

(264,583) Proceeds from marketable securities 1,357

32,246

15,793

61,302 Purchase of property and equipment (3,865)

(6,712)

(10,372)

(17,777) Capitalization of software development costs (51)

(134)

(313)

(523) Investment in other long-term assets -

-

(500)

- Purchases of investments in privately-held companies -

(262)

-

(262) Payment for Businesses acquired -

-

-

(700) Net cash used in investing activities (117,221)

(113,829)

(257,702)

(179,868) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 6,082

9,452

27,973

23,642 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 57,750

-

442,750

- Payments of debt issuance costs (2,591)

-

(12,601)

- Purchase of capped call (5,914)

-

(45,338)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 55,327

9,452

412,784

23,642 INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (34,287)

(68,304)

234,736

(47,899) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 354,253

351,462

85,230

331,057 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 319,966

$ 283,158

$ 319,966

$ 283,158





































Wix.com Ltd.

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues $ 155,600

$ 196,791

$ 439,507

$ 556,500

Collections $ 162,777

$ 205,860

$ 482,327

$ 605,802

Free Cash Flow $ 23,691

$ 29,227

$ 68,969

$ 90,027

Number of registered users at period end (*) 136,538

159,543

136,538

159,543

Number of premium subscriptions at period end (*) 3,836

4,410

3,836

4,410



















(*) Excludes users and subscriptions of DeviantArt



















































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues $ 155,600

$ 196,791

$ 439,507

$ 556,500

Change in deferred revenues 7,177

9,069

42,820

49,302

Collections $ 162,777

$ 205,860

$ 482,327

$ 605,802























































Wix.com Ltd.

TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019

(1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cost of revenues $ 1,102

$ 1,525

$ 3,268

$ 4,272

Research and development 10,372

14,886

28,327

41,261

Selling and marketing 2,597

4,590

6,991

13,844

General and administrative 4,689

7,391

13,617

21,487

Total share based compensation expenses 18,760

28,392

52,203

80,864

(2) Amortization 733

733

2,052

2,203

(3) Acquisition related expenses 261

564

2,635

617

(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 4,965

5,274

4,965

15,585

(5) Sales tax accrual -

3,174

-

3,174

(6) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) -

56

-

1,648

Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 24,719

$ 38,193

$ 61,855

$ 104,091























































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit $ 122,623

$ 143,496

$ 347,049

$ 416,828

Share based compensation expenses 1,102

1,525

3,268

4,272

Amortization 142

142

426

425

Non GAAP Gross Profit 123,867

145,163

350,743

421,525



















Non GAAP Gross margin 80%

74%

80%

76%























































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating loss $ (3,498)

$ (20,605)

$ (28,457)

$ (62,558)

Adjustments:















Share based compensation expenses 18,760

28,392

52,203

80,864

Amortization 733

733

2,052

2,203

Sales tax accrual -

3,174

-

3,174

Acquisition related expenses 261

564

2,635

617

Total adjustments $ 19,754

$ 32,863

$ 56,890

$ 86,858



















Non GAAP operating income $ 16,256

$ 12,258

$ 28,433

$ 24,300





































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net loss $ (5,916)

$ (17,367)

$ (31,367)

$ (64,841)

Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments 24,719

38,193

61,855

104,091

Non-GAAP net income $ 18,803

$ 20,826

$ 30,488

$ 39,250



















Basic Non GAAP net income per share $ 0.39

$ 0.41

$ 0.64

$ 0.78

Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income\ per share 48,498,392

50,862,253

47,671,718

50,232,546























































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,607

$ 36,073

$ 79,654

$ 108,327

Capital expenditures, net (3,916)

(6,846)

(10,685)

(18,300)

Free Cash Flow $ 23,691

$ 29,227

$ 68,969

$ 90,027













































































































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 48,498,392

50,862,253

47,671,718

50,232,546

The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:















Stock options 7,714,715

7,571,765

7,714,715

7,571,765

Restricted share units 2,051,910

2,231,470

2,051,910

2,231,470



58,265,017

60,665,488

57,438,343

60,035,781























































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

YearEnding



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019



Low

High

Low

High



















Projected revenues 204,000

206,000

761,000

763,000

Projected change in deferred revenues 18,000

19,000

67,000

68,000

Projected collections $ 222,000

$ 225,000

$ 828,000

$ 831,000





































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS (FX NEUTRAL TO JULY 2019)

(In thousands)

























YearEnding







December 31, 2019











Low

High



















Projected revenues







762,000

764,000

Projected change in deferred revenues







68,000

69,000

Projected collections







$ 830,000

$ 833,000



















Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS (FX NEUTRAL 2018 TO 2019)

(In thousands)

























YearEnding







December 31, 2019











Low

High



















Projected revenues







771,000

773,000

Projected change in deferred revenues







69,000

70,000

Projected collections







$ 840,000

$ 843,000



















