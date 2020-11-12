Wix Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, exceeding the high end of its guidance ranges for revenue, collections and free cash flow. In addition, the Company provided its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Demand for an online presence continues to remain at high levels," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "Businesses are using Wix more than ever before, and we are seeing them utilize our platform to not only help them create a website, but also to support them as they manage their business and grow their brands. Our web creation products and business solutions have enabled millions of our users to achieve success despite the ongoing difficulties that they are facing."

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, added, "Our strong results in Q3 were driven by continued high levels of demand from new users for our website creation products and business solutions as well as the ongoing monetization of users who joined Wix over the most recent quarters. Users that joined Wix during Q3 purchased subscriptions at higher rates that we have seen in several years and at higher prices. This significant growth in new users, as well as our continued execution in product development and marketing, position us well to drive growth in 2021 and beyond."

Nir Zohar, President and COO, said, "Throughout Q3, even as parts of the world began re-opening economies, we experienced strong growth, which demonstrates the new state of mind for people and businesses about the need for an online presence. Our teams across the globe continue to execute at their highest levels throughout this tumultuous time, providing world class solutions for those in need of an online presence. We remain focused on meeting the needs of users who come to Wix to create, manage and grow their businesses and brands online."

Q3 2020 Financial Results





Total revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $254.2 million , compared to $196.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 29% y/y

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 29% y/y Creative Subscriptions revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $203.0 million , compared to $164.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 23% y/y

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 23% y/y

Business Solutions revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $51.2 million , compared to $32.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 60% y/y

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 60% y/y Creative Subscriptions ARR was $840.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $680.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 24% y/y

in the third quarter of 2020, compared to in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 24% y/y Total collections in the third quarter of 2020 were $280.9 million , compared to $205.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 36% y/y

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 36% y/y Creative Subscriptions collections in the third quarter of 2020 were $228.3 million , compared to $173.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 32% y/y

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 32% y/y

Business Solutions collections in the third quarter of 2020 were $52.6 million , compared to $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 63% y/y

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 63% y/y Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2020 was 69%, compared to 73% in the third quarter of 2019. The y/y decline was related to incremental investments in Customer Care, hosting and the faster revenue growth of the Business Solutions segment

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 79%, compared to 81% in the third quarter of 2019. The y/y decline was related to the investment in expanding our Customer Care organization and higher hosting costs to serve the increased number of users



Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 29% compared to 32% in the third quarter of 2019. The y/y decline was related primarily to the growth of Wix Payments, the expansion of Customer Care and higher hosting costs to meet the increased number of users

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2020, calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percent of revenue, was 70%, compared to 74% in the third quarter of 2019. The y/y decline was related to incremental investments in Customer Care, hosting and the faster revenue growth of the Business Solutions segment

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 80%, compared to 82% in the third quarter of 2019. The y/y decline was related to the investment in expanding our Customer Care organization and higher hosting costs to serve the increased number of users



Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 31%, compared to 33% in the third quarter of 2019. The y/y decline was related primarily to the growth of Wix Payments, the expansion of Customer Care and higher hosting costs to meet the increased number of users

GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $(56.8) million , or $(1.03) per share, compared to a net loss of $(17.4) million , or $(0.34) per share, for the third quarter of 2019

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share, for the third quarter of 2019 Non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $(8.0) million , or $(0.14) per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $20.8 million , or $0.41 per share, for the third quarter of 2019

, or per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of , or per share, for the third quarter of 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2020 was $24.5 million , while capital expenditures totaled $5.1 million , leading to free cash flow of $19.4 million , compared to $29.2 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2019, a (34)% y/y decrease

, while capital expenditures totaled , leading to free cash flow of , compared to of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2019, a (34)% y/y decrease Excluding the capex investment associated with our new headquarters office build out, free cash flow would have been $20.2 million , a decrease of (31)% y/y

, a decrease of (31)% y/y Added 302,000 net premium subscriptions in the third quarter of 2020, a 164% increase y/y, to reach 5.3 million as of September 30, 2020 , a 20% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of the third quarter of 2019

, a 20% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of the third quarter of 2019 Added 7.8 million registered users in the third quarter of 2020, a 42% increase y/y. Registered users as of September 30, 2020 were 189 million, representing a 19% increase compared to the end of the third quarter of 2019

Recent Business Highlights

In August, Wix issued $575 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025. The size of the offering was upsized from the initial base offering and includes the over-allotment option that the initial purchasers exercised in full. In connection with this offering, Wix entered into negotiated capped call transactions that are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the ordinary shares of Wix upon any conversion of Notes and/or to offset any cash payments Wix is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted Notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. Proceeds from the offering were partially used to pay for the capped call transactions with the remaining net proceeds to be used for potential acquisitions or general corporate purposes

of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025. The size of the offering was upsized from the initial base offering and includes the over-allotment option that the initial purchasers exercised in full. In connection with this offering, Wix entered into negotiated capped call transactions that are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the ordinary shares of Wix upon any conversion of Notes and/or to offset any cash payments Wix is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted Notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. Proceeds from the offering were partially used to pay for the capped call transactions with the remaining net proceeds to be used for potential acquisitions or general corporate purposes Announced Wix Capital , an internal venture arm that invests in technology innovators that are focused on the future of the web and that look to accelerate how businesses operate in today's evolving digital landscape

, an internal venture arm that invests in technology innovators that are focused on the future of the web and that look to accelerate how businesses operate in today's evolving digital landscape Partnered with Vodafone to bring Wix to the Vodafone Business Marketplace platform, enabling its customers to build an online presence. The Vodafone partnership was a key milestone for the Wix Channels initiative, which expands Wix's global growth by enabling international service providers to sell Wix website subscriptions and business solutions directly to their customers

Announced the expansion of the Wix Playground Academy , an intensive web design program, into Europe in January 2021 . The Academy bridges the gap between design school and the professional world and helps designers elevate their multidisciplinary design experience

, an intensive web design program, into in . The Academy bridges the gap between design school and the professional world and helps designers elevate their multidisciplinary design experience Enabled merchants to offer their buyers installment payment plans for purchases. Wix now offers Afterpay in the US, Australia and New Zealand and Clearpay in the UK as well as Laybuy in the UK, Australia and New Zealand

Financial Outlook

Despite the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we remain focused on being a destination for creators and businesses to move and grow online. Our Q4 guidance reflects the new state of mind of creators and businesses about the importance of an online presence and the continuation of demand for our offering.

Our outlook is also underscored by continued gains from investments in our business, including improving and growing our Customer Care organization, bolstering our hosting infrastructure and increasing marketing activities. We believe these investments will continue to drive positive returns.

We are introducing Q4 guidance as follows:



Q4 2020 Outlook

Y/Y growth

Implied FY 2020 Outlook

Y/Y

growth Revenue $266 - 271 million

30 - 32%

$972 - 977 million

28% Collections $295 - 305 million

30 - 35%

$1,090 - 1,100 million

31 - 32% Free Cash Flow $16 - 21 million

(57) - (44)%

$122 - 127 million

(4) - 0% Free Cash Flow

(excluding capex for future

Wix HQ office build out) $17 - 22 million

(55) - (41)%

$125 - 130 million

(2) - 2%

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020 to answer questions about the financial and operational performance of the business for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about our results during the quarter. To enhance the Q&A portion of this call, the Company has posted a shareholder update and supporting slides to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com/. These materials provide shareholders and analysts with additional detail for analyzing results in advance of the quarterly conference call.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial +1-877-667-0467 (US/ Canada), +1-346- 354-0953 (International) or 1-809-315-362 (Israel) at least ten minutes prior to the start time of the call and reference Conference ID 4409229. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET by dialing +1-855-859-2056 and providing Conference ID 4409229.

Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/ .

About Wix.com Ltd.



Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and Pinterest

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

For more about Wix please visit our Press Room

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, cumulative cohort collections, collections on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Collections represent the total cash collected by us from our customers in a given period and is calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the fourth quarter guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to grow our user base and premium subscriptions, including through our Wix Partner Program; uncertainty surrounding the duration and severity of COVID-19 and its effects on our business, including changes in consumer dynamics shifting to online and increased GMV on our platform; our ability to create new and higher monetization opportunities from our premium subscriptions; our ability to enter into new markets, and attract new customer segments, and our ability to successfully enter into partnership agreements; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our prediction of the future collections generated by our user cohorts; our share repurchases made pursuant to our share repurchase plan; our ability to manage the growth of our infrastructure effectively; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function, including through the recent expansion of our Customer Solutions organization by engaging additional agents around the world to provide 24/7 support in nine different languages; the success of our sales efforts; customer acceptance and satisfaction of new products and other challenges inherent in new product development; changes to technologies used in our solutions; or changes in global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Maggie O'Donnell

[email protected]

914-267-7390

Media Relations:

[email protected]

Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue













Creative Subscriptions $ 164,761

$ 202,996

$ 473,137

$ 569,711 Business Solutions 32,030

51,184

83,363

136,515

196,791

254,180

556,500

706,226















Cost of Revenue













Creative Subscriptions 31,542

43,361

87,485

117,261 Business Solutions 21,753

36,479

52,187

95,131

53,295

79,840

139,672

212,392















Gross Profit 143,496

174,340

416,828

493,834















Operating expenses:













Research and development 64,488

84,473

184,157

230,653 Selling and marketing 75,862

113,092

232,909

328,581 General and administrative 23,751

26,515

62,320

76,482 Total operating expenses 164,101

224,080

479,386

635,716 Operating loss (20,605)

(49,740)

(62,558)

(141,882) Financial expenses, net 1,242

(7,298)

(1,068)

(9,492) Other income (expenses) 117

25

149

84 Loss before taxes on income (19,246)

(57,013)

(63,477)

(151,290) Taxes on income (1,879)

(171)

1,364

2,441 Net loss $ (17,367)

$ (56,842)

$ (64,841)

$ (153,731)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.34)

$ (1.03)

$ (1.29)

$ (2.85) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 50,862,253

55,356,961

50,232,546

53,963,584

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)









Period ended

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2020 Assets (audited)

(unaudited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,103

$ 158,456 Short term deposits 294,096

540,069 Restricted cash and deposit 1,149

1,135 Marketable securities 164,301

299,743 Trade receivables 16,987

23,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,211

57,481 Total current assets 763,847

1,080,043







Long Term Assets:





Property and equipment, net 31,706

35,028 Marketable securities 177,298

540,047 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 9,926

13,290 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 37,641

44,135 Operating lease assets 79,249

82,582 Total long-term assets 335,820

715,082







Total assets $ 1,099,667

$ 1,795,125







Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 37,687

$ 70,346 Employees and payroll accruals 41,938

74,642 Deferred revenues 289,148

359,761 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 56,464

68,699 Operating lease liabilities 18,949

19,111 Total current liabilities 444,186

592,559







Long term deferred revenues 21,969

40,780 Long term deferred tax liability 1,585

693 Convertible senior notes 358,715

823,029 Long term loan 1,219

1,219 Long term operating lease liabilities 64,244

69,348 Total long term liabilities 447,732

935,069







Total liabilities 891,918

1,527,628







Shareholders' Equity





Ordinary shares 94

106 Additional paid-in capital 611,083

817,006 Other comprehensive loss 1,357

8,901 Accumulated deficit (404,785)

(558,516) Total shareholders' equity 207,749

267,497







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,099,667

$ 1,795,125

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss $ (17,367)

$ (56,842)

$ (64,841)

$ (153,731) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 3,194

3,712

8,779

10,821 Amortization 733

826

2,203

1,958 Share based compensation expenses 28,392

38,922

80,864

104,607 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,274

7,594

15,585

18,543 Decrease in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits 137

(36)

731

26 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (140)

1,222

(99)

1,939 Deferred income taxes, net (346)

(1,696)

187

(3,417) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets -

3,907

-

13,353 Changes in operating lease liabilities -

(3,377)

-

(13,194) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 2,029

(4,329)

(2,503)

(5,946) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (1,683)

(7,183)

(12,824)

(28,788) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 2,278

(3,331)

3,606

31,643 Increase in employees and payroll accruals 109

14,014

12,344

37,708 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 9,069

26,761

49,302

89,424 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,394

4,350

14,993

14,553 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,073

24,514

108,327

119,499 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 164,000

175,000

245,775

201,225 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (175,000)

(309,210)

(203,100)

(447,210) Investment in marketable securities (127,967)

(468,473)

(264,583)

(698,641) Proceeds from marketable securities 32,246

45,104

61,302

200,015 Purchase of property and equipment (6,712)

(4,928)

(17,777)

(13,135) Capitalization of software development costs (134)

(206)

(523)

(338) Investment in other short and long-term assets -

-

(700)

(5,643) Payment for Businesses acquired -

-

-

(6,626) Purchases of investments in privately-held companies (262)

-

(262)

(785) Net cash used in investing activities (113,829)

(562,713)

(179,868)

(771,138) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 9,452

9,418

23,642

28,705 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes -

575,000

-

575,000 Payments of debt issuance costs -

(15,713)

-

(15,713) Purchase of capped call -

(46,000)

-

(46,000) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,452

522,705

23,642

541,992 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (68,304)

(15,494)

(47,899)

(109,647) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 351,462

173,950

331,057

268,103 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 283,158

$ 158,456

$ 283,158

$ 158,456

Wix.com Ltd. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions 164,761

202,996

473,137

569,711 Business Solutions 32,030

51,184

83,363

136,515 Total Revenue $ 196,791

$ 254,180

$ 556,500

$ 706,226















Creative Subscriptions 173,571

228,327

520,958

654,820 Business Solutions 32,289

52,614

84,844

140,830 Total Collections $ 205,860

$ 280,941

$ 605,802

$ 795,650















Free Cash Flow $ 29,227

$ 19,380

$ 90,027

$ 106,026 Creative Subscriptions ARR $ 680,377

$ 840,512

$ 680,377

$ 840,512 Number of registered users at period end (*) 159,543

189,390

159,543

189,390 Number of premium subscriptions at period end (*) 4,410

5,309

4,410

5,309















(*) Excludes users and subscriptions of DeviantArt















Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues $ 196,791

$ 254,180

$ 556,500

$ 706,226 Change in deferred revenues 9,069

26,761

49,302

89,424 Collections $ 205,860

$ 280,941

$ 605,802

$ 795,650

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions Revenue $ 164,761

$ 202,996

$ 473,137

$ 569,711 Change in deferred revenues 8,810

25,331

47,821

85,109 Creative Subscriptions Collections $ 173,571

$ 228,327

$ 520,958

$ 654,820

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Business Solutions Revenue $ 32,030

$ 51,184

$ 83,363

$ 136,515 Change in deferred revenues 259

1,430

1,481

4,315 Business Solutions Collections $ 32,289

$ 52,614

$ 84,844

$ 140,830

Wix.com Ltd. TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 1,525

$ 2,455

$ 4,272

$ 5,955 Research and development 14,886

20,312

41,261

54,713 Selling and marketing 4,590

6,108

13,844

16,071 General and administrative 7,391

10,047

21,487

27,868 Total share based compensation expenses 28,392

38,922

80,864

104,607 (2) Amortization 733

826

2,203

1,958 (3) Acquisition related expenses 564

1,489

617

4,125 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,274

7,594

15,585

18,543 (5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) 3,174

-

3,174

1,489 (6) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) 56

(5)

1,648

427 Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 38,193

$ 48,826

$ 104,091

$ 131,149

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit $ 143,496

$ 174,340

$ 416,828

$ 493,834 Share based compensation expenses 1,525

2,455

4,272

5,955 Acquisition related expenses -

200

-

505 Amortization 142

226

425

226 Non GAAP Gross Profit 145,163

177,221

421,525

500,520















Non GAAP Gross margin 74%

70%

76%

71%

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 133,219

$ 159,635

$ 385,652

$ 452,450 Share based compensation expenses 1,285

1,947

3,660

4,754 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 134,504

161,582

389,312

457,204















Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 82%

80%

82%

80%

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 10,277

$ 14,705

$ 31,176

$ 41,384 Share based compensation expenses 240

508

612

1,201 Acquisition related expenses -

200

-

505 Amortization 142

226

425

226 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 10,659

15,639

32,213

43,316















Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 33%

31%

39%

32%

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Operating loss $ (20,605)

$ (49,740)

$ (62,558)

$ (141,882) Adjustments:













Share based compensation expenses 28,392

38,922

80,864

104,607 Amortization 733

826

2,203

1,958 Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) 3,174

-

3,174

1,489 Acquisition related expenses 564

1,489

617

4,125 Total adjustments $ 32,863

$ 41,237

$ 86,858

$ 112,179















Non GAAP operating income (loss) $ 12,258

$ (8,503)

$ 24,300

$ (29,703)































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net loss $ (17,367)

$ (56,842)

$ (64,841)

$ (153,731) Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments 38,193

48,826

104,091

131,149 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 20,826

$ (8,016)

$ 39,250

$ (22,582)















Basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 0.41

$ (0.14)

$ 0.78

$ (0.42) Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share 50,862,253

55,356,961

50,232,546

53,963,584

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,073

$ 24,514

$ 108,327

$ 119,499 Capital expenditures, net (6,846)

(5,134)

(18,300)

(13,473) Free Cash Flow $ 29,227

$ 19,380

$ 90,027

$ 106,026















Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out -

779

-

1,670 Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 29,227

$ 20,159

$ 90,027

$ 107,696

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING



















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 50,862,253

55,356,961

50,232,546

53,963,584 The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:













Stock options 7,571,765

4,741,271

7,571,765

4,741,271 Restricted share units 2,231,470

2,109,920

2,231,470

2,109,920 Convertible Notes (if-converted) 3,104,251

4,428,999

3,104,251

4,428,999

63,769,739

66,637,151

63,140,032

65,243,774

Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

Low

High

Low

High















Projected revenues 266,000

271,000

972,000

977,000 Projected change in deferred revenues 29,000

34,000

118,000

123,000 Projected Collections $ 295,000

$ 305,000

$ 1,090,000

$ 1,100,000

