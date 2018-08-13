Wix Stunning Awards Return For Second Year

The Wix Stunning Awards open today, August 13 and runs through August 20, 2018. Users should submit their completed Wix website for a chance to be featured in the Wix Stunning Awards Showcase, a site celebrating some of the most beautiful sites online. Selected from the featured sites will be three winners, each of whom will receive an online, tailor-made marketing campaign created and produced for them by Wix.

Enter the Wix Stunning Awards here: wix.com/stunningawards/home

"We are excited by the sites our users are creating," said Hagit Kaufman, vice president of brand and design at Wix. "This year, we will showcase our users' stunning websites, as well as help them to elevate their profiles and design capabilities. We are looking for winners who demonstrate the ability to synthesize functionality within a beautiful design, capturing Wix's goal: to give our users the tools they need to realize their visions online."

