Wix to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020
Jul 21, 2020, 16:01 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.
|
What:
|
Wix Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
|
When:
|
Thursday, August 6, 2020
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. ET
|
Live Call:
|
US/Canada Toll-Free: +1 (888) 771-4371
|
Replay:
|
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D0DBA6CF-E305-452B-976E-19713D114599&LangLocaleID=1033
|
Webcast:
