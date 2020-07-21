Wix to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/ .

What: Wix Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call When: Thursday, August 6, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET



Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: +1 (888) 771-4371

US Toll: +1 (847) 585-4405



Replay: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D0DBA6CF-E305-452B-976E-19713D114599&LangLocaleID=1033

Passcode: 49852245

(Available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call until

11:59 p.m. ET on August 13, 2020)



Webcast: https://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.

Learn more: Wix.com , in our Press Room and on our Investor Relations site

Visit us: on our blog , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and Pinterest

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Investor Relations:

Maggie O'Donnell

[email protected]

Media Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.wix.com

